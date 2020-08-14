MotoGP
MotoGP / Austrian GP / Practice report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 1:07 PM

Pramac’s Jack Miller led Tech 3 rookie Iker Lecuona in a weather-affected second MotoGP practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix.

A burst of rain at Turns 3 and 4 towards the end of the Moto3 session left only a small section of the circuit wet, which kept most riders in the garage for most of MotoGP FP2.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir, Tech3’s Miguel Oliveira and Alex Marquez on the Honda – riders with little wet weather experience in the premier class – ventured out for a look at the conditions on wet tyres.

Oliveira set a 1m39.484s, which along with Aleix Espargaro’s 1m40.346s on the Aprilia was the only lap times on the board until the closing stages.

After a handful more riders showed the track had dried enough, there was a mass exodus from pitlane of slick-shod motorcycles.

Avintia’s Johann Zarco had moved the benchmark with a 1m34.271s with 10 minutes to go on wet tyres, though this was blitzed by Miller on his first dry tyre lap.

The Australian shot to the top of the standings with a 1m30.838s with four minutes to go, which he would improve on his next three efforts.

Miller’s run culminated with a 1m26.475s to lead the FP2 times by 0.753 seconds ahead of Lecuona.

His Tech 3 teammate Miguel Oliveira trailed him in third, with Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Mir sandwiching Zarco to complete the top six positions.

Alex Marquez was 1.3s off the pace in seventh on the factory Honda, with Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi on the factory Yamahas eighth and ninth at the end of what will have been a frustrating afternoon given the continuation of the marque’s Brno woes in FP1.

Stefan Bradl rounded out the top 10 on the second works Honda, with Michele Pirro 11th on the Pramac Ducati in place of the injured Francesco Bagnaia.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo was 12th ahead of Petronas Yamaha teammate Franco Morbidelli, who had an embarrassing moment in pitlane at the end of the session when he almost dropped his Yamaha as he dismounted.

Only the factory KTM pairing of Brno winner Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro – who remains fastest of all on combined times – didn’t set laptimes in FP2, though did venture out on circuit for a sighting lap at the end. 

Austrian MotoGP - FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time
1 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'26.475
2 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'27.228
3 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'27.421
4 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'27.458
5 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'27.625
6 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'27.793
7 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'27.839
8 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'27.941
9 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'27.967
10 6 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'28.012
11 51 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'28.444
12 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.264
13 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'29.597
14 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'29.669
15 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'29.984
16 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'30.704
17 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'31.941
18 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati  
19 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia  
20 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia  
21 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM  
22 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM  
View full results
Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

Previous article

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

Next article

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races
