MotoGP / Australian GP / Practice report

Australian MotoGP: Iannone tops morning warm-up

Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
1h ago

Andrea Iannone comfortably topped the morning warm-up session at Phillip Island, ending the 20-minute hit-out more than three tenths clear of Maverick Vinales.

Running a soft rear tyre, the Suzuki rider was on the pace from the word go. He went quickest with a 1m30.140s on his first run, leaving him half a second clear of next-best Johann Zarco, who was also on a soft rear Michelin.

Maverick Vinales enjoyed a brief spell at the top mid-way through the session, with a 1m29.782s followed by a 1m29.583s on a hard rear.

However Iannone put top spot beyond doubt soon after, a 1m29.254s leaving him over three tenths clear of Vinales and co.

Zarco ended up third thanks to a 1m29.942s on a soft rear, followed by Andrea Dovizioso, Marc Marquez, and Alex Rins, all in the early 1m30s.

Pol Espargaro was seventh quickest on the KTM, with Prama duo Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller and Bradley Smith rounding out the Top 10.

There was only one crash in the session, Alvaro Bautista dropping his Ducati at Turn 4 with five minutes of the session to go.

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'29.254  
2 25 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'29.583 0.329
3 5 France Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'29.942 0.688
4 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'30.020 0.766
5 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'30.072 0.818
6 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.131 0.877
7 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'30.280 1.026
8 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'30.300 1.046
9 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.358 1.104
10 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith KTM 1'30.623 1.369
11 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'30.627 1.373
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'30.647 1.393
13 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'30.701 1.447
14 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'30.749 1.495
15 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'30.757 1.503
16 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Honda 1'30.861 1.607
17 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'30.885 1.631
18 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'30.928 1.674
19 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'31.253 1.999
20 81 Spain Jordi Torres Ducati 1'31.301 2.047
21 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon Ducati 1'31.325 2.071
22 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 1'31.456 2.202
23 7 Australia Mike Jones Ducati 1'33.185 3.931

Don't forget to follow @ausmotogp and the #AustralianGP hashtag on Twitter.

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Practice report

