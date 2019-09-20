MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
04 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Australian GP / Special feature

Promoted: Five reasons why MotoGP at Phillip Island is a must-see

Tickets
shares
comments
Promoted: Five reasons why MotoGP at Phillip Island is a must-see
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 1:33 AM

Whether you’re an Australian rev head desperate for a two-wheel fix, or an overseas MotoGP fan looking to add a flyaway round to your resume, MotoGP at Phillip Island is a must-see.

Melbourne, famous for being one the world’s most liveable cities. Great coffee, excellent nightlife, and world-class restaurants.

It’s Australia’s sporting capital too, an oft-touted label the city is fiercely proud of. However, its sporting prowess isn’t just confined to the likes of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rod Laver Arena, or Albert Park. 

Just 140 kilometres south-east of the CBD is Phillip Island, one of the world’s most spectacular permanent motorsport facilities and home of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The event has become a staple on the Victorian sporting calendar, and is a must-see for fans from around the country.

Never been? Here are five reasons why you’re missing out.

The Circuit

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Phillip Island is spectacular. It’s as eye-catching as a permanent race track that you’re likely to find anywhere in the world.

Sure, that’s a big call but Phillip Island delivers in spades.

For starters, the location. When they say it’s at the ocean, it’s really at the ocean. There is effectively nothing between the outside of Southern Loop and the cliffs that dive dramatically down to Bass Strait. Have you seen those pictures of bikes going down the Gardner Straight and it looks like they’re racing towards the sea? 

That’s not trick photography. That’s how close the ocean is to the track.

Then there’s the track itself, a fast, flowing 4.445km of bitumen that severely punishes a rider who leaves his brave pills at home.

The Experience

Crowds

Crowds

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

The beauty of Phillip Island is that you can’t go wrong in terms of picking your viewing spot, owing to the fact that there’s not a single dud corner to be found.

Doohan Corner, Southern Loop, Siberia, Lukey Heights... they're all world-class corners that offer breathtaking two-wheeled action. Whether you're in a grandstand or simply rocking an AusGP Island Pass, you won't be disappointed. 

Adding to the experience is the famous Clubhouse, with live music and cash bar, as well as the new Lukey's Lawn family zone featuring stunt BMX riders, lawn games and more.

If you want to really ramp up your MotoGP experience, try out the brand new Gardner Club, with unrivalled track viewing and VIP comfort (including guest appearances by Wayne and Remy Gardner).

Or you can splash out on a VIP ticket and have access to fully-catered suites at the very best viewing spots around the circuit.

And, should you never want to leave the circuit, you can even camp right at the track. Don't want to set up a tent? Leave it to the organisers, who offer pre-pitched tents in the Highside Family Friendly Campground in single, twin, triple and quad share. 

The Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

MotoGP is the premier global motorcycle championship, and Phillip Island has a habit of throwing up some incredible races, not to mention popular winners.

Firstly, it’s a place that screams home track advantage. Wayne Gardner started the trend in ‘89 and ’90, then Mick Doohan in ‘98, and Casey Stoner took it to new heights with six Australian GP wins in a row between 2007 and 2012.

Jack Miller makes no secret of his love of racing on home soil and has even led the race on multiple occasions. Could we see him on the podium this year?

There have been plenty of cracking races that weren’t won by an Aussie, too. Remember the 2015 Phillip Island race? It once had us asking if it was the best MotoGP race ever thanks to 13 lead changes and 52 passes.

The Rookie

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Fabio Quartararo has exploded onto the MotoGP scene in 2019. The Frenchman has been the revelation of the season, taking on the sport's big guns like a seasoned veteran, not a top-tier first timer.

His recent battle with Marc Marquez was breathtaking, the five-time premier class champ forced to dig deep to deny Quartararo a maiden MotoGP win at Misano.

The prospect of watching those two square off at Phillip Island, where Marquez is already a two-time winner, is mouth watering.

The Atmosphere

Podium: race winner Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, second place Andrea Iannone, Team Suzuki MotoGP, third place Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Podium: race winner Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, second place Andrea Iannone, Team Suzuki MotoGP, third place Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Nothing quite brings out a diehard racing fan like MotoGP bikes. 

Between the packed grandstands and campgrounds, there’s something special about Phillip Island on Grand Prix weekend. It’s World Championship motorsport with a cool grassroots vibe. It’s all the creature comforts of a world-class event with a relaxed, old-school feel.

If you like bikes, there’s no better place to be on the last weekend in October. It’s not just the bikes on track either; people ride their two-wheeled pride and joys from all corners of the continent and converge on Phillip Island.

It’s simply not worth missing out on.

Tickets from $45 and kids 14 and under go free.

October 25-27, Phillip Island.

Next article
Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent

Previous article

Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP Tickets
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Aragon GP

Aragon GP

20 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
04 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
15:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
20:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
15:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 21 Sep
19:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 21 Sep
20:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 21 Sep
20:35
14:35
WU Sun 22 Sep
15:30
09:30
Race Sun 22 Sep
19:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

2
Formula 1

Steiner explains why Haas didn't make Hulkenberg offer

3
MotoGP

Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent

4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg admits F1 future "out of my hands"

5
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils new nosecone design for Singapore

Latest videos

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

Latest news

Promoted: Five reasons why MotoGP at Phillip Island is a must-see
MGP

Promoted: Five reasons why MotoGP at Phillip Island is a must-see

Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent
MGP

Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent

Zarco: Early KTM split "ripped my heart out"
MGP

Zarco: Early KTM split "ripped my heart out"

Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals
MGP

Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals

Quartararo can fight for 2020 MotoGP title - Marquez
MGP

Quartararo can fight for 2020 MotoGP title - Marquez

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.