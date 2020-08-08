MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Warm Up in
12 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Czech GP / Breaking news

Dovizioso at a loss over worst-ever MotoGP qualifying

shares
comments
Dovizioso at a loss over worst-ever MotoGP qualifying
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 6:45 PM

Andrea Dovizoso admits “I don’t know what happened” after MotoGP Czech Grand Prix qualifying, after managing a career-worst 18th at Brno.

The factory Ducati rider was unable to secure a place into Q2 at the end of FP3 and struggled through the Q1 session, eventually ending up 18th with a lap some eight tenths outside of progressing into the second part of qualifying.

Dovizioso, who finished last year’s Brno race in second place, has struggled all year with Michelin’s new construction rear tyre, although he felt on Friday that he was able to work the bike better than he had at Jerez last month.

“The tyre for sure is the only difference compared to last year,” said Dovizioso. “This is the only clear thing I had in my mind. And this is not an excuse, this is just the reality.

“I don’t know what happened today, the qualifying, it was bad and my speed was very bad. I didn’t expect that. My pace on the used tyre is not that bad, especially in practice four. I wasn’t the fastest, but not that far to the fastest. So, close to the podium.

Read Also:

“But when I have to do the lap time and I have to push harder on the front I am not able to use the potential of the tyres and the bike. It’s not clear because we changed a lot of things, but it looks like we didn’t change the way the rear tyre affects everything because I’m not riding in a good way like in the past.

“In the past I was able to brake hard, control the slide until the middle of the corners, to be a bit long and come back and very close to the corner to pick up the bike. I’m not able to do that. And this is the point, but we change a lot of things and we couldn’t really fix it.

“So, yes, I’m a bit worried about that because if you look and study a bit from the beginning, from the test this winter, you see the situation was very similar. Fortunately, our pace in Qatar on used tyre was really good, but the lap time wasn’t that good. We change the track [but] Jerez was the same.

“So, looks like we are working but we couldn’t really find the way and I don’t know, I really don’t know. This is a bit unusual situation for me because normally when I’m fast or I’m slow I very well know why.”

When asked if he would have to make a big change to his bike to adapt to the tyre, Dovizioso says “big change doesn’t exist” in MotoGP and doing so to the set-up generally means it won’t work.

“I don’t know, big change – what you do?” he asked rhetorically. “I mean, big change doesn’t exist.

“It’s difficult to make... the change you can make is about set-up, but normally it doesn’t work if you make a big change. So we have to find a way, we have to find something.

“I don’t know, I don’t really know. I don’t have a clear answer so it’s difficult to answer.”

Related video

Crutchlow explains why yellow flag MotoGP rule is “risky”

Previous article

Crutchlow explains why yellow flag MotoGP rule is “risky”

Next article

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Verstappen "felt strongly" that hard tyre was right choice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Verstappen "felt strongly" that hard tyre was right choice

Indy qualifying will be more difficult, may be fastest since 1996
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
21m

Indy qualifying will be more difficult, may be fastest since 1996

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas grabs pole as Hulkenberg stars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas grabs pole as Hulkenberg stars

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Resolving set-up "deficit" key to pole

Racing Point: Stewards wrong in "tracing paper" design claim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Racing Point: Stewards wrong in "tracing paper" design claim

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
38m

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error

Dovizioso at a loss over worst-ever MotoGP qualifying
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
50m

Dovizioso at a loss over worst-ever MotoGP qualifying

Crutchlow explains why yellow flag MotoGP rule is “risky”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Crutchlow explains why yellow flag MotoGP rule is “risky”

Zarco: Brno MotoGP pole "bigger step than planned"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Zarco: Brno MotoGP pole "bigger step than planned"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen "felt strongly" that hard tyre was right choice

2h
2
IndyCar

Indy qualifying will be more difficult, may be fastest since 1996

21m
3
Formula 1

Struggling Vettel feels he's "going up against a wall"

3h
4
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas grabs pole as Hulkenberg stars

5
Formula 1

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error
MGP

Vinales explains what led to Czech GP qualifying strategy error

Dovizioso at a loss over worst-ever MotoGP qualifying
MGP

Dovizioso at a loss over worst-ever MotoGP qualifying

Crutchlow explains why yellow flag MotoGP rule is “risky”
MGP

Crutchlow explains why yellow flag MotoGP rule is “risky”

Zarco: Brno MotoGP pole "bigger step than planned"
MGP

Zarco: Brno MotoGP pole "bigger step than planned"

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation
MGP

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.