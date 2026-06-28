MotoGP Dutch GP: Live commentary and updates from Assen
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Czech Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Circuit TT Assen
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
While the Ducati vs Aprilia battle will be the main talking point today, it would also be interesting to see how the factory team from Noale compares against its satellite Trackhouse. In the sprint, Raul Fernandez led a memorable 1-2 for Trackhouse, while the factory Aprilia team failed to get even a single bike on the podium
As we noted earlier, Fermin Aldeguer will not be taking part in the Dutch GP. The Gresini rider expects to make a comeback after the summer after breaking his vertebra during a crash on Friday practice in Assen.
However, there are still 22 riders on today's grid, with Augusto Fernandez making a wildcard appearance with Yamaha
Starting grid
As we mentioned, the four Aprilias will start the race from the front of the grid. Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the Dutch GP from 2022-24, will lead Ducati's charge in fourth
Grid
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
1'30.812
|180.055
|2
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|
+0.011
1'30.823
|180.033
|3
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|
+0.033
1'30.845
|179.990
|4
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.103
1'30.915
|179.851
|5
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.118
1'30.930
|179.821
|6
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.143
1'30.955
|179.772
|7
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
+0.319
1'31.131
|179.425
|8
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.412
1'31.224
|179.242
|9
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+0.504
1'31.316
|179.061
|10
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|
+0.692
1'31.504
|178.693
|11
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+0.792
1'31.604
|178.498
|12
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+0.889
1'31.701
|178.309
|13
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+0.906
1'31.718
|178.276
|14
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+1.110
1'31.922
|177.881
|15
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.273
1'32.085
|177.566
|16
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+0.614
1'31.426
|178.846
|17
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+1.350
1'32.162
|177.418
|18
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+1.555
1'32.367
|177.024
|19
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|
+1.978
1'32.790
|176.217
|20
|A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing
|47
|Yamaha
|
+2.075
1'32.887
|176.033
|21
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|35
|Honda
|
+2.166
1'32.978
|175.860
|22
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+2.313
1'33.125
|175.583
|View full results
The riders are heading out of the pitlane for the sighting lap. The race is due to begin in about 25 minutes from now.
Ducati has won four out of the last six grands prix, but Aprilia has been unbeaten in every session so far at Assen this weekend.
Can Aprilia convert a historic 1-2-3-4 result in qualifying into a victory? That's the question everyone is asking in the paddock after the Noale-based marque gave away valuable points in recent races
Hello and welcome to Motorsport.com and Autosport's live coverage of the Dutch GP at Assen.
By: Rachit Thukral