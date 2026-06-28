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MotoGP Dutch GP: Live commentary and updates from Assen

Live Text

While the Ducati vs Aprilia battle will be the main talking point today, it would also be interesting to see how the factory team from Noale compares against its satellite Trackhouse. In the sprint, Raul Fernandez led a memorable 1-2 for Trackhouse, while the factory Aprilia team failed to get even a single bike on the podium

As we noted earlier, Fermin Aldeguer will not be taking part in the Dutch GP. The Gresini rider expects to make a comeback after the summer after breaking his vertebra during a crash on Friday practice in Assen.

However, there are still 22 riders on today's grid, with Augusto Fernandez making a wildcard appearance with Yamaha

Starting grid

As we mentioned, the four Aprilias will start the race from the front of the grid. Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the Dutch GP from 2022-24, will lead Ducati's charge in fourth

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

1'30.812

 180.055
2 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+0.011

1'30.823

 180.033
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

+0.033

1'30.845

 179.990
4 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.103

1'30.915

 179.851
5 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.118

1'30.930

 179.821
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.143

1'30.955

 179.772
7 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.319

1'31.131

 179.425
8 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.412

1'31.224

 179.242
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+0.504

1'31.316

 179.061
10 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda

+0.692

1'31.504

 178.693
11 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+0.792

1'31.604

 178.498
12 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+0.889

1'31.701

 178.309
13 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+0.906

1'31.718

 178.276
14 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.110

1'31.922

 177.881
15 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.273

1'32.085

 177.566
16 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+0.614

1'31.426

 178.846
17 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.350

1'32.162

 177.418
18 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+1.555

1'32.367

 177.024
19 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM

+1.978

1'32.790

 176.217
20 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 47 Yamaha

+2.075

1'32.887

 176.033
21 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda

+2.166

1'32.978

 175.860
22 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+2.313

1'33.125

 175.583
View full results

 

 

The riders are heading out of the pitlane for the sighting lap. The race is due to begin in about 25 minutes from now.

Ducati has won four out of the last six grands prix, but Aprilia has been unbeaten in every session so far at Assen this weekend.

Can Aprilia convert a historic 1-2-3-4 result in qualifying into a victory? That's the question everyone is asking in the paddock after the Noale-based marque gave away valuable points in recent races

Hello and welcome to Motorsport.com and Autosport's live coverage of the Dutch GP at Assen.

By: Rachit Thukral

Published: