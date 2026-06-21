MotoGP Czech GP: Live commentary and updates from Brno
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Czech Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Brno Autodrom.
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Summary
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The red, white and blue dancers and singers have made their way off the grid as what feels like a crucial race edges closer. Bezzecchi leads the championship on 180 points, where he's going to stay. Martin is on 165 but unlikely to score many. Marquez? He's on 115, in fifth place, and nobody will need to tell him what a great chance this is to take a chunk out of the leaders. Which might actually be good news for the likes of Bagnaia and Ogura, who will be thinking of nothing but the race win.
As the riders line up for the Czech national anthem, here's the Bezzecchi-less starting grid for today's race:
Grid
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|
1'51.139
|175.013
|2
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.211
1'51.350
|174.681
|3
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.244
1'51.383
|174.629
|4
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
+0.297
1'51.436
|174.546
|5
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+0.552
1'51.691
|174.148
|6
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.633
1'51.772
|174.022
|7
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.682
1'51.821
|173.945
|8
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+0.712
1'51.851
|173.899
|9
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
+0.770
1'51.909
|173.809
|10
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|
+0.905
1'52.044
|173.599
|11
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|
+0.945
1'52.084
|173.537
|12
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|
+0.914
1'52.053
|173.585
|13
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+1.046
1'52.185
|173.381
|14
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+1.124
1'52.263
|173.261
|15
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+1.218
1'52.357
|173.116
|16
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+1.281
1'52.420
|173.019
|17
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.367
1'52.506
|172.886
|18
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+1.417
1'52.556
|172.809
|19
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|35
|Honda
|
+2.460
1'53.599
|171.223
|20
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+1.487
1'52.626
|172.702
|View full results
Air temperature is 32 degrees and track temperature 48. With that in mind, we await news of tyre choices. Can anything but a medium rear work in these conditions?
Aprilia will need to look towards its satellite team, Trackhouse Racing, for hope in today's race. Ai Ogura will start on pole position, and if he can nail the start then it will be fascinating to watch what he can do from the front. The Japanese sophomore is of course best known for charging through the field in the second half of races...
The Bezzecchi news pretty much guarantees another disastrous weekend for the works Aprilia squad, as Jorge Martin faces a double long lap penalty for taking out Bezzecchi (and others) last time out in Hungary.
The biggest news overnight, in case you missed it, was Marco Bezzecchi being banned from today's race. Most uncharacteristically, he struck a marshal after falling out of yesterday's sprint. He's already been over to apologise, and was clearly emotional when doing so - but he is guaranteed zero points today regardless. Another chance for Marc Marquez to chip away at that points lead...
Good afternoon from central Europe! It's absolutely cooking ahead of the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix at the top of the hour - welcome to our live text coverage on Autosport and Motorsport.com!
By: Richard Asher