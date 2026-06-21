The red, white and blue dancers and singers have made their way off the grid as what feels like a crucial race edges closer. Bezzecchi leads the championship on 180 points, where he's going to stay. Martin is on 165 but unlikely to score many. Marquez? He's on 115, in fifth place, and nobody will need to tell him what a great chance this is to take a chunk out of the leaders. Which might actually be good news for the likes of Bagnaia and Ogura, who will be thinking of nothing but the race win.