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MotoGP Czech GP: Live commentary and updates from Brno

Live Text

The red, white and blue dancers and singers have made their way off the grid as what feels like a crucial race edges closer. Bezzecchi leads the championship on 180 points, where he's going to stay. Martin is on 165 but unlikely to score many. Marquez? He's on 115, in fifth place, and nobody will need to tell him what a great chance this is to take a chunk out of the leaders. Which might actually be good news for the likes of Bagnaia and Ogura, who will be thinking of nothing but the race win.

As the riders line up for the Czech national anthem, here's the Bezzecchi-less starting grid for today's race: 


Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

1'51.139

 175.013
2 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.211

1'51.350

 174.681
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.244

1'51.383

 174.629
4 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.297

1'51.436

 174.546
5 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+0.552

1'51.691

 174.148
6 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.633

1'51.772

 174.022
7 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.682

1'51.821

 173.945
8 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+0.712

1'51.851

 173.899
9 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

+0.770

1'51.909

 173.809
10 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati

+0.905

1'52.044

 173.599
11 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda

+0.945

1'52.084

 173.537
12 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM

+0.914

1'52.053

 173.585
13 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+1.046

1'52.185

 173.381
14 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.124

1'52.263

 173.261
15 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+1.218

1'52.357

 173.116
16 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+1.281

1'52.420

 173.019
17 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.367

1'52.506

 172.886
18 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.417

1'52.556

 172.809
19 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda

+2.460

1'53.599

 171.223
20 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+1.487

1'52.626

 172.702
View full results

Air temperature is 32 degrees and track temperature 48. With that in mind, we await news of tyre choices. Can anything but a medium rear work in these conditions?

Aprilia will need to look towards its satellite team, Trackhouse Racing, for hope in today's race. Ai Ogura will start on pole position, and if he can nail the start then it will be fascinating to watch what he can do from the front. The Japanese sophomore is of course best known for charging through the field in  the second half of races...

The Bezzecchi news pretty much guarantees another disastrous weekend for the works Aprilia squad, as Jorge Martin faces a double long lap penalty for taking out Bezzecchi (and others) last time out in Hungary. 

The biggest news overnight, in case you missed it, was Marco Bezzecchi being banned from today's race. Most uncharacteristically, he struck a marshal after falling out of yesterday's sprint. He's already been over to apologise, and was clearly emotional when doing so - but he is guaranteed zero points today regardless. Another chance for Marc Marquez to chip away at that points lead...

Good afternoon from central Europe! It's absolutely cooking ahead of the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix at the top of the hour - welcome to our live text coverage on Autosport and Motorsport.com!

By: Richard Asher

Published: