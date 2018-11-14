Full 18-rider MotoE roster revealed for 2019
The nascent all-electric MotoE championship has unveiled a complete 18-rider grid for its inaugural campaign next year.
With participating teams having already individually confirmed as many as 14 participants, the announcements revealed the four remaining riders for the five-round schedule.
Former 125cc champion Mike di Meglio, who raced full-time in MotoGP with Avintia in 2014-15, is the highest-profile of the new additions.
The 30-year-old Frenchman will link up with Marc VDS, which is departing the premier class of grand prix racing at the end of the current campaign.
Aprilia World Superbike rider Lorenzo Savadori has been picked up by Gresini – which runs the Italian manufacturer's MotoGP effort – to partner the previously-confirmed Matteo Ferrari in a two-bike effort.
The third race of the MotoE season at Sachsenring clashes with the Superbike round at Donington, but Savadori looks unlikely to have a ride in the latter next year - as the Shaun Muir Racing team that ran Aprilia's team in the series has opted for a BMW tie-up and an all-new line-up instead.
Sometime Supersport race winner Niki Tuuli, who contested a part-time Moto2 schedule this year, will lead the line for Ajo Motorsport, while 19-year-old former Red Bull Rookies Cup regular Mattia Casadei will enter with Paolo Simoncelli's SIC58 Squadra Corse team.
It has also been confirmed that the inaugural season's final round, set for Misano in September, will be a double-header, making for a total of six races in the campaign.
The first MotoE collective test will take place on November 23-25 alongside Moto2, with three 30-minute sessions designated for the riders on each day.
MotoE 2019 grid
|#
|Rider
|Team
|2
|Jesko Raffin
|Dynavolt Intact
|4
|Hector Garzo
|Tech 3
|5
|Alex de Angelis
|Pramac
|6
|Maria Herrera
|Nieto
|11
|Matteo Ferrari
|Gresini
|14
|Randy de Puniet
|LCR
|15
|Sete Gibernau
|Pons
|16
|Josh Hook
|Pramac
|18
|Nico Terol
|Nieto
|19
|Xavier Simeon
|Avintia
|27
|Mattia Casadei
|SIC58
|32
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Gresini
|38
|Bradley Smith
|SIC Racing
|51
|Eric Granado
|Avintia
|59
|Niccolo Canepa
|LCR
|63
|Mike di Meglio
|Marc VDS
|66
|Niki Tuuli
|Ajo
|78
|Kenny Foray
|Tech 3
Lorenzo Savadori, Milwaukee Aprilia
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
