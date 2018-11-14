Full 18-rider MotoE roster revealed for 2019

With participating teams having already individually confirmed as many as 14 participants, the announcements revealed the four remaining riders for the five-round schedule.

Former 125cc champion Mike di Meglio, who raced full-time in MotoGP with Avintia in 2014-15, is the highest-profile of the new additions.

The 30-year-old Frenchman will link up with Marc VDS, which is departing the premier class of grand prix racing at the end of the current campaign.

Aprilia World Superbike rider Lorenzo Savadori has been picked up by Gresini – which runs the Italian manufacturer's MotoGP effort – to partner the previously-confirmed Matteo Ferrari in a two-bike effort.

The third race of the MotoE season at Sachsenring clashes with the Superbike round at Donington, but Savadori looks unlikely to have a ride in the latter next year - as the Shaun Muir Racing team that ran Aprilia's team in the series has opted for a BMW tie-up and an all-new line-up instead.

Sometime Supersport race winner Niki Tuuli, who contested a part-time Moto2 schedule this year, will lead the line for Ajo Motorsport, while 19-year-old former Red Bull Rookies Cup regular Mattia Casadei will enter with Paolo Simoncelli's SIC58 Squadra Corse team.

It has also been confirmed that the inaugural season's final round, set for Misano in September, will be a double-header, making for a total of six races in the campaign.

The first MotoE collective test will take place on November 23-25 alongside Moto2, with three 30-minute sessions designated for the riders on each day.

MotoE 2019 grid

# Rider Team 2 Jesko Raffin Dynavolt Intact 4 Hector Garzo Tech 3 5 Alex de Angelis Pramac 6 Maria Herrera Nieto 11 Matteo Ferrari Gresini 14 Randy de Puniet LCR 15 Sete Gibernau Pons 16 Josh Hook Pramac 18 Nico Terol Nieto 19 Xavier Simeon Avintia 27 Mattia Casadei SIC58 32 Lorenzo Savadori Gresini 38 Bradley Smith SIC Racing 51 Eric Granado Avintia 59 Niccolo Canepa LCR 63 Mike di Meglio Marc VDS 66 Niki Tuuli Ajo 78 Kenny Foray Tech 3