MotoE / Breaking news

Full 18-rider MotoE roster revealed for 2019

Full 18-rider MotoE roster revealed for 2019
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
49m ago

The nascent all-electric MotoE championship has unveiled a complete 18-rider grid for its inaugural campaign next year.

With participating teams having already individually confirmed as many as 14 participants, the announcements revealed the four remaining riders for the five-round schedule.

Former 125cc champion Mike di Meglio, who raced full-time in MotoGP with Avintia in 2014-15, is the highest-profile of the new additions.

The 30-year-old Frenchman will link up with Marc VDS, which is departing the premier class of grand prix racing at the end of the current campaign.

Aprilia World Superbike rider Lorenzo Savadori has been picked up by Gresini – which runs the Italian manufacturer's MotoGP effort – to partner the previously-confirmed Matteo Ferrari in a two-bike effort.

The third race of the MotoE season at Sachsenring clashes with the Superbike round at Donington, but Savadori looks unlikely to have a ride in the latter next year - as the Shaun Muir Racing team that ran Aprilia's team in the series has opted for a BMW tie-up and an all-new line-up instead.

Sometime Supersport race winner Niki Tuuli, who contested a part-time Moto2 schedule this year, will lead the line for Ajo Motorsport, while 19-year-old former Red Bull Rookies Cup regular Mattia Casadei will enter with Paolo Simoncelli's SIC58 Squadra Corse team.

It has also been confirmed that the inaugural season's final round, set for Misano in September, will be a double-header, making for a total of six races in the campaign.

The first MotoE collective test will take place on November 23-25 alongside Moto2, with three 30-minute sessions designated for the riders on each day.

MotoE 2019 grid

# Rider Team
2 Switzerland Jesko Raffin Dynavolt Intact
4 Spain Hector Garzo Tech 3
5 San Marino Alex de Angelis Pramac
6 Spain Maria Herrera Nieto
11 Italy Matteo Ferrari Gresini
14 France Randy de Puniet LCR
15 Spain Sete Gibernau Pons
16 Australia Josh Hook Pramac
18 Spain Nico Terol Nieto
19 Belgium Xavier Simeon Avintia
27 Italy Mattia Casadei SIC58
32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Gresini
38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith SIC Racing
51 Brazil Eric Granado Avintia
59 Italy Niccolo Canepa LCR
63 France Mike di Meglio Marc VDS
66 Finland Niki Tuuli Ajo
78 France Kenny Foray Tech 3
Lorenzo Savadori, Milwaukee Aprilia

Lorenzo Savadori, Milwaukee Aprilia

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

