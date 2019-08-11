Red Bull Ring MotoE: Di Meglio wins five-lap wet thriller

With the race being declared wet, the race distance was shortened by one to five laps.

Di Meglio started from pole and although he fell behind Xavier Simeon at Turn 1, he was back ahead by Turn 3.

Granado had a superb opening lap, going from ninth to second, and then also passed Di Meglio on the exit of Turn 3.

But Granado only led for one lap before he crashed at the same corner, the Avintia rider falling out of contention.

Di Meglio then held a one-second lead but Garzo was able to close the gap by the final lap, only to then overshoot Turn 4 and fall off his bike.

It was Granado's teammate Simeon inheriting second afterwards with Di Meglio winning by 2.2s.

Bradley Smith (Petronas Sprinta) completed the podium after a move on Alex de Angelis (Pramac), with Matteo Ferrari (Gresini) making up the top five.

Veteran Sete Gibernau (Pons) was an impressive sixth, followed by Josh Hook (Pramac) and Jesko Raffin (Intact).

The top 10 was completed by Italian duo Niccolo Canepa (LCR) and Lorenzo Savadori (Gresini).

Niki Tuuli, who won the season opener at the Sachsenring, went off at Turn 4 on the opening lap and only finished 15th.