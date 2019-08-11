Top events
MotoE / Austrian GP / Race report

Red Bull Ring MotoE: Di Meglio wins five-lap wet thriller

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring MotoE: Di Meglio wins five-lap wet thriller
By:
Aug 11, 2019

Marc VDS rider Mike Di Meglio won a five-lap MotoE thriller at a wet Red Bull Ring after closest challengers Eric Granado and Hector Garzo both crashed.

With the race being declared wet, the race distance was shortened by one to five laps.

Di Meglio started from pole and although he fell behind Xavier Simeon at Turn 1, he was back ahead by Turn 3.

Granado had a superb opening lap, going from ninth to second, and then also passed Di Meglio on the exit of Turn 3.

But Granado only led for one lap before he crashed at the same corner, the Avintia rider falling out of contention.

Di Meglio then held a one-second lead but Garzo was able to close the gap by the final lap, only to then overshoot Turn 4 and fall off his bike.

It was Granado's teammate Simeon inheriting second afterwards with Di Meglio winning by 2.2s.

Bradley Smith (Petronas Sprinta) completed the podium after a move on Alex de Angelis (Pramac), with Matteo Ferrari (Gresini) making up the top five.

Veteran Sete Gibernau (Pons) was an impressive sixth, followed by Josh Hook (Pramac) and Jesko Raffin (Intact).

The top 10 was completed by Italian duo Niccolo Canepa (LCR) and Lorenzo Savadori (Gresini).

Niki Tuuli, who won the season opener at the Sachsenring, went off at Turn 4 on the opening lap and only finished 15th.

Pos. Rider Team Gap
1 Mike Di Meglio Marc VDS  
2 Xavier Simeon Avintia 2.238s
3 Bradley Smith SIC 4.368s
4 Alex de Angelis Pramac 5.071s
5 Matteo Ferrari Gresini 5.155s
6 Sete Gibernau Pons 6.845s
7 Josh Hook Pramac 7.961s
8 Jesko Raffin Intact 8.907s
9 Niccolo Canepa LCR 10.331s
10 Lorenzo Savadori Gresini 11.637s
11 Kenny Foray Tech 3 16.446s
12 Randy De Puniet LCR 18.062s
13 Mattia Casadei SIC58 19.584s
14 Nicolas Terol Angel Nieto 21.244s
15 Niki Tuuli Ajo 22.490s
16 Maria Herrera Angel Nieto 25.746s
17 Eric Granado Avintia 1:10.619s
NC Hector Garzo Tech 3 1 lap
MotoE suffers further fire drama in Austria

MotoE suffers further fire drama in Austria

Honda: MotoE of interest if we can do it "properly"

Honda: MotoE of interest if we can do it "properly"
About this article

Series MotoE
Event Austrian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Mike di Meglio
Teams Marc VDS Racing Shop Now
Author David Gruz

