MotoE / San Marino GP / Race report

Misano MotoE: Ferrari becomes first repeat winner

shares
comments
Misano MotoE: Ferrari becomes first repeat winner
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 8:28 AM

MotoE championship leader Matteo Ferrari became the first repeat winner in the all-electric series' history by completing a clean sweep of the Misano double-header.

Alex de Angelis had kept the lead from pole position and headed Ferrari on the opening lap, but was overtaken by the Italian round the outside of the Turn 2 right-hander on the second tour.

Ferrari was unable to make an immediate break for it, but de Angelis was swallowed up by the chasing pack the lap after, which allowed the Gresini rider some breathing room as the seven-lap race approached its halfway point.

He was over a second clear by the end of the fourth lap, and continued to pull away from there, going on to win by 2.687s.

A superb four-bike scrap for second place unfolded behind the winner, with Tech 3's Hector Garzo seeing off a last-lap challenge from Niccolo Canepa (LCR) to finish runner-up on the road.

Canepa was then also outfoxed by SIC58's Mattia Casadei, while Maria Herrera - who had run third early on - finished just over three tenths behind Garzo in fifth place for Angel Nieto.

Garzo, however, is currently under investigation due to exceeding track limits at Turn 11 on the final lap.

Aprilia MotoGP tester Bradley Smith (ONE Energy) finished eighth behind Eric Granado (Avintia) and Jesko Raffin (Intact GP), the Briton seemingly suffering from the after-effects of Saturday's multi-bike crash.

That same crash, which Casadei was also a part of, had ruled out Sachsenring winner Niki Tuuli out of the second Misano race, the Finn suffering femur and wrist fractures.

Three ex-MotoGP riders crashed in Sunday's race, with Avintia's Xavier Simeon high-siding off his bike at Turn 2 immediately after the start as he challenged Ferrari for second place.

Sete Gibernau (Pons) crashed out at Turn 14, while de Angelis (Pramac) went down at the preceding Turn 13 after having been shuffled down to seventh.

Ferrari will take a provisional 19-point lead over Garzo into the Valencia double-header finale, with Smith a further five points down.

Misano MotoE: Ferrari wins, title protagonists suffer

Misano MotoE: Ferrari wins, title protagonists suffer
About this article

Series MotoE
Event San Marino GP
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Matteo Ferrari
Teams Gresini Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

