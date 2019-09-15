Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
02 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
14 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Nurburgring / Qualifying report

Nurburgring DTM: Green beats Rast to pole by 0.001s

shares
comments
Nurburgring DTM: Green beats Rast to pole by 0.001s
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 8:56 AM

Jamie Green sealed pole position for the DTM's Nurburgring finale by a thousandth of a second ahead of championship-leading Audi stablemate Rene Rast.

Rast had held the top spot after the first runs and improved his benchmark to a 1m20.033s in the final minute of the session.

But Green, who had been fourth in the first half of the session, swiftly deposed Rast from the top for his second pole of 2019 and his second in three races.

Green subsequently prevented championship leader Rast from taking the full three championship points for pole position.

Rast still scored two points and extended his championship lead to 49 points over Nico Muller, who followed a disastrous opening race with a disappointing qualifying position of 14th.

For Rast to seal the title one round early, he needs to outscore Muller by a further seven points this afternoon, as Muller can only score a maximum of 56 points at Hockenheim.

Mike Rockenfeller was another driver to improve his time late on and slotted into the middle of an all-Audi top six by placing third.

WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein continued his strongest DTM weekend yet by qualifying in fifth, behind Robin Frijns, after finishing Saturday's race fourth.

Loic Duval completed the Audi top six with Timo Glock placing as the best BMW driver in seventh.

The top 10 was rounded out by two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann, Saturday podium finisher Bruno Spengler and Sheldon van der Linde.

Paul di Resta was the only R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver to fail to set a time after his crew spent the majority of the session working in the engine area of his car due to an unspecified problem.

Read Also:

Ferdinand Habsburg was the highest-placed Aston Martin Vantage driver in 15th behind Muller.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.032  
2 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.033 0.001
3 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.107 0.075
4 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.122 0.090
5 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.171 0.139
6 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.220 0.188
7 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.270 0.238
8 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.312 0.280
9 7 Canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.317 0.285
10 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.342 0.310
11 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.344 0.312
12 21 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.445 0.413
13 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'20.489 0.457
14 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'20.495 0.463
15 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'20.633 0.601
16 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'20.946 0.914
17 76 United Kingdom Jake Dennis Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'21.061 1.029
  3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta Aston Martin Vantage DTM    
View full results
Next article
R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race

Previous article

R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring
Sub-event Qualifying 2
Drivers Jamie Green , René Rast
Teams Audi Sport Team Rosberg
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Nurburgring

Nurburgring

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Race 2 Starts in
02 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
17 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff didn’t lose trust in Renault despite Ocon snub

1h
2
MotoGP

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

3
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up

1h
4
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales on pole amid Rossi/Marquez drama

Latest videos

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights 03:32
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Nurburgring DTM: Green beats Rast to pole by 0.001s
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Green beats Rast to pole by 0.001s

R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race
DTM

R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race

Nurburgring DTM: Rast wins, nightmare for Muller
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Rast wins, nightmare for Muller

Nurburgring DTM: Rast extends points lead with pole
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Rast extends points lead with pole

Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards
DTM

Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.