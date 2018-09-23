Sign in
Moto3 / Aragon / Race report

Aragon Moto3: Martin extends points lead with crushing win

Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Sep 23, 2018, 9:50 AM

Jorge Martin extended his advantage at the head of the Moto3 standings with an utterly dominant display at Aragon.

From pole position, Martin made the perfect start to lead into the first corner, and from there the Gresini Honda rider simply waltzed away from the pack.

He had opened up a two-second gap by the end of the second lap of the 19-lap encounter, which had doubled by the end of the fifth lap as his rivals engaged in a multi-bike scrap for second.

In the end Martin crossed the line unchallenged for his sixth win of 2018, and his first since July's Sachsenring race, by 5.9 seconds.

The Spaniard's main title rival Marco Bezzecchi (PrustelGP KTM) likewise put in an exceptional performance, rising from 18th on the grid to second to limit the damage to his championship aspirations.

Bezzecchi had qualified sixth but was demoted 12 places on the grid for slow riding - along with a host of other riders, including front-row qualifier Enea Bastianini (Leopard Honda) - but made relentless progress in the opening laps.

He completed the first lap in 12th, before rising to sixth by the end of lap four and then taking up the mantle of Martin's chief pursuer on lap five, albeit he was already 4.2s down on the race leader.

After making some inroads on Martin's advantage, Bezzecchi soon found himself embroiled in a huge scrap for the runner-up spot with Bastianini, who made similarly rapid progress from 15th on the grid, Marcos Ramirez (Bester Capital Dubai KTM) and Martin's Gresini teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Bastianini, Ramirez and Di Giannantonio all enjoyed spells leading the group, but on lap 14 Bezzecchi snatched the place back and managed to open up a small gap that he maintained to the finish.

It means he now trails Martin by 13 points with five races to go.

Claiming the final podium spot was Bastianini ahead of Di Giannantonio and Ramirez, helped by a late crash for Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA KTM), who was also penalised and had come up from 20th on the grid to join the battle for second.

Tatsuki Suzuki, Albert Arenas were sixth and seventh, on the tail end of that group, while Adam Norrodin and Jaume Masia dropped back and ended up eighth and ninth respectively ahead of John McPhee.

Misano winner Lorenzo Dalla Porta could only manage 13th from 22nd on the grid, while erstwhile title contender Aron Canet pulled out at mid-distance with shoulder pain.

Race results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 88 Spain Jorge Martin  Honda 37'49.030
2 12 Italy Marco Bezzecchi  KTM 5.984
3 33 Italy Enea Bastianini  Honda 6.045
4 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio  Honda 6.095
5 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez  KTM 6.161
6 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki  Honda 6.269
7 75 Spain Albert Arenas  KTM 6.540
8 7 Malaysia Adam Norrodin  Honda 10.292
9 5 Spain Jaume Masia  KTM 10.329
10 17 United Kingdom John McPhee  KTM 10.537
11 84 Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil  KTM 10.679
12 16 Italy Andrea Migno  KTM 11.923
13 48 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta  Honda 11.972
14 8 Italy Nicolo Bulega  KTM 12.013
15 77 Spain Vicente Perez  KTM 12.007
16 14 Italy Tony Arbolino  Honda 12.484
17 25 Spain Raul Fernandez  KTM 12.656
18 40 South Africa Darryn Binder  KTM 14.642
19 65 Germany Philipp Ottl  KTM 17.090
20 72 Spain Alonso Lopez  Honda 34.967
21 22 Japan Kazuki Masaki  KTM 35.000
22 81 Italy Stefano Nepa  KTM 35.022
23 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba  Honda 35.200
24 41 Thailand Nakarin Atiratphuvapat  Honda 54.907
25 10 Italy Dennis Foggia  KTM 43.866
26 27 Japan Kaito Toba  Honda 54.982
Ret 19 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo  KTM 2 Laps
Ret 23 Italy Niccolo Antonelli  Honda 3 Laps
Ret 44 Spain Aron Canet  Honda 8 Laps
Article type Race report

