Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm
Moto3 / News

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie

By:

Star Moto3 rookie Pedro Acosta has an “old-school” approach “not normal” for a young grand prix rider nowadays, according to Ajo Motorsport team boss Aki Ajo.

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie

Reigning Red Bull Rookies Cup champion Acosta has made a storming start to his grand prix career in Moto3 so far in 2021, winning two of the first three races and holding a 31-point lead in the world championship.

The 16-year-old – whose first win came from pitlane at the Doha Grand Prix – has garnered a lot of interest from the racing world and has copped praise from some of MotoGP’s high-profile figures.

Veteran team boss Ajo says Acosta has an approach similar to current Ducati MotoGP rider Jack Miller (who was runner-up in Moto3 in 2014 with the team and who is managed by Ajo) and current Moto2 points leader Remy Gardner, who races with the Finn’s squad.

“It’s always really difficult to compare riders,” Ajo said when asked by Motorsport.com how Acosta stacks up to other riders who have come through his squad.

“There are many talented riders in this championship and nearly everyone has his style and his way to go.

“But of course also we are trying to learn from each rider.

“It doesn’t matter if he is 16 or 30 years old, we are trying to learn from them to be even more prepared always in our work and to be stronger and stronger every day.

“But of course the main work from us is to bring something to the riders maybe even more than what they’ve had in the past to improve our understanding that we can help our riders more and more.

“Pedro has… what I like in Pedro is he has this old school style, which maybe reminds me a little bit about Australian riders Jack Miller and Remy Gardner.

“This is not really normal anymore in the young generation.

“But if you use it well, it could be a really strong part of you to have in your working style something from the old ways.”

Read Also:

Ajo admits “we didn’t expect” Acosta’s strong start to the 2021 season, but feels the 16-year-old is equipped to handle any pressure which might come his way – noting he shunned social media and even changed the sim card in his phone following his first win.

“I think it’s not easy for a young rider when everybody starts to talk about you,” Ajo added.

“But this is a test. This is a test, and let’s say it’s not only a test but the learning process.

“I don’t expect that everything goes always perfect, and I even sometimes hope it’s not always going perfect sometimes because where we are learning is in the mistakes and in these [tough] moments.

“And we need it to get better and better all the time, and if everything is going well I think finally we are not complete.

“So, it’s normal that you have these moments. But I don’t think Pedro is the first one who gets disturbed.

“He’s a really funny boy with a good attitude, and how I see it how he was handling after his first win the next week, he was not really looking at Instagram or news.

“And even changed his sim card in his phone. So, I think he was quite well prepared for that [increase in attention].”

shares
comments

Related video

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Previous article

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto3
Drivers Pedro Acosta
Teams Ajo Motorsport
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"

15h
2
Formula 1

How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit

2h
3
Formula 1

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

13h
4
Formula 1

F1 unlikely to roll out sprint races at every grand prix

1h
5
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike

22h
Latest news
Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie
MOT3

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie

1h
The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
MOT3

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Apr 23, 2021
Portimao Moto3: Acosta wins last-lap duel to take points lead
MOT3

Portimao Moto3: Acosta wins last-lap duel to take points lead

Apr 18, 2021
McPhee apologises for punch-up after Doha Moto3 crash
MOT3

McPhee apologises for punch-up after Doha Moto3 crash

Apr 5, 2021
Doha Moto3: KTM's Acosta charges from pitlane to win
MOT3

Doha Moto3: KTM's Acosta charges from pitlane to win

Apr 4, 2021
More from
Lewis Duncan
Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP / News

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike

Espargaro “needs to be patient” as Honda MotoGP speed will come
MotoGP / News

Espargaro “needs to be patient” as Honda MotoGP speed will come

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
Moto3 / Analysis

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

More from
Ajo Motorsport
Portimao Moto2: Fernandez scores maiden win, Lowes crashes Algarve
Moto2 / Race report

Portimao Moto2: Fernandez scores maiden win, Lowes crashes

Portimao Moto3: Acosta wins last-lap duel to take points lead Algarve
Moto3 / Race report

Portimao Moto3: Acosta wins last-lap duel to take points lead

Doha Moto3: KTM's Acosta charges from pitlane to win Doha
Moto3 / Race report

Doha Moto3: KTM's Acosta charges from pitlane to win

Trending Today

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"

How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike

F1 unlikely to roll out sprint races at every grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

F1 unlikely to roll out sprint races at every grand prix

Formula 1's sprint qualifying trials plan approved
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1's sprint qualifying trials plan approved

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie
Moto3 Moto3 / News

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie

Erebus unveils latest soldier recruits
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus unveils latest soldier recruits

Latest news

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie
MOT3 Moto3 / News

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
MOT3 Moto3 / Analysis

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Portimao Moto3: Acosta wins last-lap duel to take points lead
MOT3 Moto3 / Race report

Portimao Moto3: Acosta wins last-lap duel to take points lead

McPhee apologises for punch-up after Doha Moto3 crash
MOT3 Moto3 / Breaking news

McPhee apologises for punch-up after Doha Moto3 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.