Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans / Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Toyota remains on top in second practice

Le Mans 24h: Toyota remains on top in second practice
By:

Toyota remained firmly on top in the second three-hour practice session for the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours, which was interrupted twice by heavy accidents.

Both Toyota TS050 Hybrids were initially hovering around the 3m21s mark until Sebastien Buemi fired off a lap of 3m19.719s in the #8 car just before the two-hour mark. Buemi’s time was nine tenths clear of the #7 sister car, which was second-fastest courtesy of Mike Conway's late 3m20.611s.

Nathanael Berthon put the #3 Rebellion R-13 in third, 3.456s removed from Buemi’s benchmark. The lone #4 ByKolles entry was fourth in class, but slower than the leading LMP2 car, Tom Dillmann clocking a 3m27.304s at the start of the session.

Rebellion’s #1 car was stuck in the garage for most of the session to complete an engine change.

In LMP2, reigning FIA Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries set a benchmark of 3m27.884s in the first hour in the #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07.

It took until the final hour for the competition to catch up to the Dutchman, Will Stevens clocking a 3m28.011s in the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca. But De Vries then put the Dutch team further out in front with a 3m27.185s in the yellow machine.

Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa was third in the #38 JOTA Sport Oreca, a further five tenths back from Stevens.

Aston Martin looked set to continue its clean sweep in GTE Pro until Michael Christensen overhauled Alex Lynn’s time to go fastest in the #92 Porsche RSR-19. Christensen set a time of 3m52.783s in the final 20 minutes of the session, bettering Lynn’s benchmark in the #97 Aston Martin Vantage by more than half a second.

Gianmaria Bruni was third in the #91 Porsche, followed by Toni Vilander in the #63 WeatherTech Racing Ferrari and James Calado in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari.

In GTE Am the #98 Aston long remained on top by virtue of Augusto Farfus’ early laptime of 3m55.167s, until Come Ledogar bettered the Brazilian’s time with just 10 minutes to go in the #61 Luzich Ferrari.

Ledogar was then overhauled himself by Matt Campbell in the #77 Dempsey Proton Porsche. The Porsche works driver lowered the benchmark to 3m53.961s, which was the fifth-fastest time of any GTE car.

The session was red flagged twice for heavy crashes, each involving an IDEC Sport LMP2 car. Just before the one-hour mark Paul Lafargue hit the barriers coming out of the second chicane in the #28 IDEC Sport Oreca.

An hour later, teammate Dwight Merriman crashed heavily coming out of the Porsche Curves in the #17 sister car, meaning the French team is facing an uphill battle to get ready for Thursday afternoon’s first 45-minute qualifying session.

The fastest six cars in each class from that session will progress to Friday’s Hyperpole shootout.

Session results:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap Int.
1 8 SUI Sebastien Buemi
JPN Kazuki Nakajima
NZL Brendon Hartley		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'19.719    
2 7 GBR Mike Conway
JPN Kamui Kobayashi
ARG Jose Maria Lopez		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'20.611 0.892 0.892
3 3 FRA Romain Dumas
FRA Nathanaël Berthon
SUI Louis Deletraz		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 3'23.175 3.456 2.564
4 29 HOL Frits van Eerd
HOL Giedo van der Garde
HOL Nyck de Vries		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'27.185 7.466 4.010
5 4 FRA Tom Dillmann
CAN Bruno Spengler
GBR Oliver Webb		 ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 3'27.304 7.585 0.119
6 37 CHN Ho-Pin Tung
FRA Gabriel Aubry
GBR Will Stevens		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'28.011 8.292 0.707
7 38 GBR Anthony Davidson
POR Antonio Felix da Costa
MEX Roberto Gonzalez		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'28.450 8.731 0.439
8 33 JPN Kenta Yamashita
USA Mark Patterson
DEN Anders Fjordbach		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.064 9.345 0.614
9 26 RUS Roman Rusinov
FRA Jean-Eric Vergne
DEN Mikkel Jensen		 Aurus 01 LMP2 3'29.436 9.717 0.372
10 32 USA William Owen
GBR Alex Brundle
HOL Job Van Uitert		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.666 9.947 0.230
11 22 GBR Philip Hanson
POR Filipe Albuquerque
GBR Paul di Resta		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.171 10.452 0.505
12 31 FRA Nico Jamin
FRA Julien Canal
FRA Matthieu Vaxivière		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.375 10.656 0.204
13 21 COL Juan Pablo Montoya
FRA Timothe Buret
BRA Pipo Derani		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.485 10.766 0.110
14 30 SUI Jonathan Hirschi
RUS Konstantin Tereshchenko
FRA Tristan Gommendy		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.592 10.873 0.107
15 27 SWE Henrik Hedman
GBR Ben Hanley
HOL Renger van der Zande		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.934 11.215 0.342
16 25 USA John Falb
SUI Simon Trummer
USA Matthew McMurry		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.061 11.342 0.127
17 39 AUS James Allen
FRA Vincent Capillaire
FRA Charles Milesi		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.365 11.646 0.304
18 36 BRA André Negrão
FRA Pierre Ragues
FRA Thomas Laurent		 Alpine A470 LMP2 3'31.649 11.930 0.284
19 35 JPN Nobuya Yamanaka
AUS Nick Foster
ESP Roberto Merhi		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'32.725 13.006 1.076
20 16 IRL Ryan Cullen
GBR Oliver Jarvis
GBR Nick Tandy		 Aurus 01 LMP2 3'32.735 13.016 0.010
21 50 COL Tatiana Calderón
GER Sophia Floersch
HOL Beitske Visser		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.915 13.196 0.180
22 28 FRA Paul Lafargue
FRA Paul Loup Chatin
GBR Richard Bradley		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.995 13.276 0.080
23 47 ITA Roberto Lacorte
ITA Andrea Belicchi
ITA Giorgio Sernagiotto		 Dallara P217 LMP2 3'33.122 13.403 0.127
24 34 POL Jakub Smiechowski
AUT Rene Binder
RUS Matevos Isaakyan		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'34.991 15.272 1.869
25 42 FRA Nicolas Lapierre
CZE Antonin Borga
SUI Alexandre Coigny		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.050 15.331 0.059
26 24 CAN Garret Grist
GBR Alex Kapadia
GBR Anthony Wells		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.053 16.334 1.003
27 17 USA Dwight Merriman
GBR Kyle Tilley
NZL John Kennard		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.402 16.683 0.349
28 11 FRA Adrien Tambay
FRA Erik Maris
BEL Christophe d'Ansembourg		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'51.919 32.200 15.517
29 92 DEN Michael Christensen
FRA Kevin Estre
BEL Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 3'52.783 33.064 0.864
30 97 BEL Maxime Martin
GBR Alex Lynn
GBR Harry Tincknell		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'53.346 33.627 0.563
31 91 ITA Gianmaria Bruni
AUT Richard Lietz
FRA Frédéric Makowiecki		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 3'53.561 33.842 0.215
32 63 USA Cooper MacNeil
FIN Toni Vilander
USA Jeffrey Segal		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'53.670 33.951 0.109
33 77 GER Christian Ried
ITA Riccardo Pera
AUS Matt Campbell		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'53.961 34.242 0.291
34 51 ITA Alessandro Pier Guidi
GBR James Calado
BRA Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.088 34.369 0.127
35 95 DEN Nicki Thiim
DEN Marco Sørensen
GBR Richard Westbrook		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'54.501 34.782 0.413
36 71 ITA Davide Rigon
ESP Miguel Molina
GBR Sam Bird		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.734 35.015 0.233
37 82 FRA Olivier Pla
FRA Sebastien Bourdais
FRA Jules Gounon		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.776 35.057 0.042
38 61 USA Francesco Piovanetti
BRA Oswaldo Negri Jr
FRA Côme Ledogar		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'54.901 35.182 0.125
39 86 GBR Michael Wainwright
GBR Ben Barker
GBR Andrew Watson		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.061 35.342 0.160
40 98 CAN Paul Dalla Lana
GBR Ross Gunn
BRA Augusto Farfus		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.167 35.448 0.106
41 99 THA Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak
SUI Lucas Légeret
FRA Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.226 35.507 0.059
42 57 USA Ben Keating
BRA Felipe Fraga
HOL Jeroen Bleekemolen		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.507 35.788 0.281
43 83 FRA François Perrodo
FRA Emmanuel Collard
DEN Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.670 35.951 0.163
44 54 SUI Thomas Flohr
ITA Francesco Castellacci
ITA Giancarlo Fisichella		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'55.674 35.955 0.004
45 90 TUR Salih Yoluc
IRL Charlie Eastwood
GBR Jonathan Adam		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.722 36.003 0.048
46 75 ITA Rino Mastronardi
ITA Matteo Cressoni
ITA Andrea Piccini		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.352 36.633 0.630
47 56 NOR Egidio Perfetti
HOL Larry ten Voorde
ITA Matteo Cairoli		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.462 36.743 0.110
48 88 AUT Thomas Preining
USA Dominique Bastien
BEL Adrien de Leener		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'56.501 36.782 0.039
49 60 ITA Claudio Schiavoni
ITA Sergio Pianezzola
ITA Paolo Ruberti		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.196 37.477 0.695
50 70 JPN Takeshi Kimura
FRA Vincent Abril
JPN Kei Cozzolino		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.633 37.914 0.437
51 55 GBR Duncan Cameron
GBR Aaron Scott
ITA Matt Griffin		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.703 37.984 0.070
52 66 USA Richard Heistand
USA Max Root
DEN Jan Magnussen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.908 38.189 0.205
53 78 AUT Horst Felbermayr Jr.
ITA Michele Beretta
HOL Max van Splunteren		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'58.056 38.337 0.148
54 85 ITA Manuela Gostner
SUI Rahel Frey
DEN Michelle Gatting		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.713 38.994 0.657
55 62 GBR Bonamy Grimes
GBR Johnny Mowlem
IRL Charles Hollings		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'00.462 40.743 1.749
56 72 TPE Morris Chen
GBR Tom Blomqvist
BRA Marcos Gomes		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'00.694 40.975 0.232
57 89 FRA Philippe Haezebrouck
FRA Julien Piguet
 Andreas Laskaratos		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'01.737 42.018 1.043
58 52 CZE Christoph Ulrich
GER Steffen Gorig
GBR Alexander West		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'04.604 44.885 2.867
59 1 BRA Bruno Senna
FRA Norman Nato
USA Gustavo Menezes		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 no time    

 

Next article

Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominates first qualifying session

Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominates first qualifying session
