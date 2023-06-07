Le Mans 24h: Porsche beats Ferrari in opening night practice
Porsche pipped Ferrari in second free practice for the Le Mans 24 Hours to end the Italian manufacturer’s stranglehold on the top spot in the times.
Laurens Vanthoor went quickest with just over 30 minutes of the two-hour night session remaining on Wednesday aboard his Porsche 963 LMDh to beat Ferrari driver James Calado’s mark by three tenths.
Vanthoor posted a 3m29.157s to go quickest aboard the only one of the three Porsche Penske Motorsport entries not to make it through to the Hypercar qualifying session for the double-points round of the World Endurance Championship.
That put him just seven hundredths up on Calado before he made a further improvement to get down to 3m28.878s.
Calado had been quickest with a 3m29.225s set at the start of the session.
Porsche backed up its upturn in form in the WEC by taking third position courtesy of a 3m29.307s from Dane Cameron.
Cadillac took fourth position, Earl Bamber posting a 3m29.545s to end up seven tenths off the pace aboard the Ganassi team’s full-season WEC entry with the V-Series.R LMDh.
Kamui Kobayashi jumped to fifth place in the best of the Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs right at the end of the session with a 3m29.624s.
The Jota Porsche customer team managed a series of quick times after failing to complete a flying lap in first qualifying.
Will Stevens made a late improvement on Antonio Felix da Costa’s previous best with a 3m29.784s to propel the car from eighth to sixth.
The Action Express Racing Cadillac team ended up seventh fastest after failing to make it through to Hyperpole, Jack Aitken getting down to a 3m29.846s.
Ferrari’s second 499P was eighth courtesy of a 3m30.086s from Nicklas Nielsen.
The top 10 in the Hypercar class was rounded out by Olivier Pla in the best of the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMHs and Renger van der Zande in the second Ganassi-run Cadillac Racing entry.
Mirko Bortolotti jumped to the top of the order in LMP2 with just minutes left on the clock in his Prema ORECA-Gibson 07.
He posted a 3m36.863s, two tenths up on United Autosports driver Filipe Albuquerque, another late improver with a 3m37.079s.
Albuquerque beat Jota ORECA driver Pietro Fittipaldi, who had been fastest in class for much of the session, into third place.
#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
The NASCAR Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 lapped in 3m51.904s in this session, as its drivers ensured its lights system was in full working order.
Kessel Ferrari driver Kei Cozzolino jumped to the top of the order in GTE Am as the chequered flag was shown on the stroke of midnight.
His 3m53.796s aboard the CarGuy-backed Ferrari 488 GTE Evo beat Iron Lynx Porsche driver Alessio Picariello into second by three tenths.
The WEC cars will return to the track for three hours of free practice at 15:00 local time on Thursday, with the half-hour Hyperpole session starting at 20:00.
Le Mans 24 Hours - Free Practice 2 results:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|6
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'28.878
|2
|51
| James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|3'29.225
|0.347
|3
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'29.307
|0.429
|4
|2
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3'29.545
|0.667
|5
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|Hypercar
|3'29.624
|0.746
|6
|38
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'29.784
|0.906
|7
|311
| Jack Aitken
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3'29.846
|0.968
|8
|50
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|3'30.086
|1.208
|9
|708
| Ryan Briscoe
Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|Hypercar
|3'30.172
|1.294
|10
|3
| Sebastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
Renger van der Zande
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|3'30.238
|1.360
|11
|8
| Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|Hypercar
|3'30.500
|1.622
|12
|75
| Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 963
|Hypercar
|3'30.740
|1.862
|13
|94
| Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercar
|3'30.800
|1.922
|14
|93
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercar
|3'30.823
|1.945
|15
|709
| Nathanaël Berthon
Esteban Gutierrez
Franck Mailleux
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|Hypercar
|3'31.196
|2.318
|16
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|Hypercar
|3'35.147
|6.269
|17
|63
| Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Doriane Pin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.863
|7.985
|18
|22
| Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
Frederick Lubin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.079
|8.201
|19
|28
| Pietro Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'37.855
|8.977
|20
|23
| Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.153
|9.275
|21
|43
| Maxime Martin
Tom van Rompuy
Ugo De Wilde
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.275
|9.397
|22
|14
| Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
Rodrigo Sales
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.330
|9.452
|23
|34
| Albert Costa
Fabio Scherer
Jakub Smiechowski
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.399
|9.521
|24
|9
| Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.890
|10.012
|25
|923
| Tom Gamble
Dries Vanthoor
Salih Yoluc
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.036
|10.158
|26
|36
| Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
Matthieu Vaxivière
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.450
|10.572
|27
|37
| Alexandre Coigny
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Lapierre
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.507
|10.629
|28
|65
| Tijmen van der Helm
Manuel Maldonado
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.797
|10.919
|29
|31
| Robin Frijns
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.818
|10.940
|30
|45
| James Allen
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'40.185
|11.307
|31
|47
| Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
Simon Pagenaud
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'40.221
|11.343
|32
|30
| Rene Binder
Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'40.272
|11.394
|33
|39
| Giedo van der Garde
Roberto Lacorte
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'40.361
|11.483
|34
|35
| Olli Caldwell
André Negrão
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'41.018
|12.140
|35
|41
| Rui Andrade
Louis Deletraz
Robert Kubica
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'41.074
|12.196
|36
|48
| Paul Loup Chatin
Laurents Hörr
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'41.301
|12.423
|37
|10
| Gabriel Aubry
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'41.678
|12.800
|38
|32
| Anders Fjordbach
Mark Kvamme
Jan Magnussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'42.133
|13.255
|39
|80
| Ben Barnicoat
Norman Nato
François Perrodo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'43.191
|14.313
|40
|24
| Jenson Button
Jimmie Johnson
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|INNOVATIVE CAR
|3'51.904
|23.026
|41
|74
| Kei Cozzolino
Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Naoki Yokomizo
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'53.796
|24.918
|42
|60
| Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
Claudio Schiavoni
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.080
|25.202
|43
|56
| Matteo Cairoli
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.172
|25.294
|44
|54
| Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.585
|25.707
|45
|77
| Julien Andlauer
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.639
|25.761
|46
|85
| Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.753
|25.875
|47
|33
| Nicky Catsburg
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.764
|25.886
|48
|57
| Scott Huffaker
Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.792
|25.914
|49
|83
| Luis Perez Companc
Alessio Rovera
Lilou Wadoux
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'54.896
|26.018
|50
|88
| Jonas Ried
Harry Tincknell
Don Yount
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.075
|26.197
|51
|911
| Michael Fassbender
Richard Lietz
Martin Rump
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.191
|26.313
|52
|100
| Andrew Haryanto
Chandler Hull
Jeffrey Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.241
|26.363
|53
|98
| Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.831
|26.953
|54
|25
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.219
|27.341
|55
|86
| Ben Barker
Riccardo Pera
Michael Wainwright
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.371
|27.493
|56
|21
| Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
Julien Piguet
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.616
|27.738
|57
|72
| Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.753
|27.875
|58
|55
| Gustav Birch
Jens Reno Møller
Marco Sørensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.220
|28.342
|59
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.803
|28.925
|60
|66
| Neubauer Thomas
Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.307
|29.429
