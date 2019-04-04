Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans / Breaking news

Derani added to Risi Ferrari line-up for Le Mans

Tickets
shares
comments
Derani added to Risi Ferrari line-up for Le Mans
By:
1h ago

Three-time Sebring 12 Hours winner Pipo Derani has joined the Risi Competizione Ferrari team for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Derani, who took his third outright Sebring win in four years last month, will be making his fifth start at Le Mans and his second in Ferrari machinery.

Last year, he partnered Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Toni Vilander at the wheel of a third-string AF Corse Ferrari, finishing fifth in a hotly-contested GTE Pro class.

With Ferrari's factory squad scaling back to two cars this year, Derani has instead joined long-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entrant Risi to pilot its solo 488 GTE entry.

"I'm extremely excited to return to Le Mans in GTE Pro, which is the most exciting and difficult category at Le Mans and WEC," said Derani.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for me to be back, driving a Ferrari, since I was racing for Ferrari last year. I'm really happy to be leading the way and driving for Risi, a great team whose been showing the potential for Ferrari in America, but also at Le Mans.

"Hopefully we can do one place better than they did back in 2016 with their second-place finish, and hopefully with my experience at Le Mans I can help lead the way for a great result."

Team owner Giuseppe Risi added: "We are very pleased to have Pipo join the team for Le Mans this year. He's a well-versed racing driver, including in the Ferrari 488, and is mature beyond his young age.

"His enthusiasm is infectious and we're looking forward to having him as part of the Risi Competizione family."

Risi initially named Stephane Ortelli and Pierre Kaffer as two of its three drivers when its place on the Le Mans entry list was confirmed at the start of March, but it's understood neither will be part of the final line-up.

Mazda IMSA driver Oliver Jarvis and Bentley GT3 driver Jules Gounon are instead set to partner Derani in the #89 Ferrari 488 GTE.

#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi: Pipo Derani

#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi: Pipo Derani

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Next article
'Mission24' hydrogen prototype set for Le Mans demo

Previous article

'Mission24' hydrogen prototype set for Le Mans demo
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans Tickets
Drivers Pipo Derani
Teams Risi Competizione
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Exclusive: Plans for new Racing Point factory revealed
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Exclusive: Plans for new Racing Point factory revealed

5h ago
Was Leclerc's Bahrain reaction a 2019 title 'campaign speech'? Article
Formula 1

Was Leclerc's Bahrain reaction a 2019 title 'campaign speech'?

Tech review: The final word on Bahrain GP updates Article
Formula 1

Tech review: The final word on Bahrain GP updates

Latest videos
Sights & Sounds: 1956 Jaguar D-type Onboard 05:16
Le Mans

Sights & Sounds: 1956 Jaguar D-type Onboard

Jan 25, 2019

News in depth
Derani added to Risi Ferrari line-up for Le Mans
Le Mans

Derani added to Risi Ferrari line-up for Le Mans

'Mission24' hydrogen prototype set for Le Mans demo
Le Mans

'Mission24' hydrogen prototype set for Le Mans demo

Duqueine Engineering promoted to Le Mans entry list
Le Mans

Duqueine Engineering promoted to Le Mans entry list

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.