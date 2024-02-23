BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points
BMW and Ferrari have been hit with a $25,000 fine and docked manufacturer points after IMSA officials found violations to their respective GTD Pro and GTD machines in the 24 Hours of Daytona.
#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Neil Verhagen, Sheldon van der Linde
Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
The punishment for the violations related to performance was handed out solely to the manufacturers, with drivers and teams excluded and leaving the final results of last month’s season-opening race unaltered.
Daytona marked the first event under IMSA’s new GTD Balance of Performance (BoP) system, which put it on the manufacturers to declare their own performance levels.
Both manufacturers finished on the podium in the GTD Pro class, led Risi Competizione’s No. 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 scoring the victory. Meanwhile, the No. 1 BMW M4 GT3 for Paul Miller Racing ended up third.
Ferrari also finished second and third in GTD, courtesy of AF Corse and Conquest Racing, respectively.
Beyond the fines, Ferrari has been docked 300 GTD Pro and 250 GTD points in IMSA’s Manufacturers' Championship, along with 15 GTD Pro and nine GTD points in the Endurance Cup standings. BMW was handed a reduction of 350 GTD Pro and 320 GTD points in the IMSA Manufacturers Championship', with 15 GTD Pro and 14 GTD points lost in the Endurance Cup.
Two identical statements from the IMSA Technical Committee and Supervisory Officials “unanimously determined” BMW and Ferrari “demonstrated performance in the Daytona 24 Hour Race exceeded IMSA's expectations as shared in the GT Manufacturers Technical Working Groups.
"The goal was to ensure the Demonstrated Performance of the best example of each Manufacturer’s Car Model would be within a targeted performance window - allowing for competitive equivalency.”
Decisions regarding IMSA’s BoP cannot be appealed or protested.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
New teams, new cars, new drivers in 2015 Indy Lights field
New teams, new cars, new drivers in 2015 Indy Lights field New teams, new cars, new drivers in 2015 Indy Lights field
Saavedra refreshed and ready for Mid-Ohio
Saavedra refreshed and ready for Mid-Ohio Saavedra refreshed and ready for Mid-Ohio
Saavedra is hoping to win in Toronto
Saavedra is hoping to win in Toronto Saavedra is hoping to win in Toronto
Latest news
Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win
Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win
Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta
Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta
Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win
Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win
What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?
What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension? What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?
Prime
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments