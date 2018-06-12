Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans Breaking news

Aston Martin handed boost in latest GTE BoP

0 shares
Aston Martin handed boost in latest GTE BoP
#98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage: Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy, Mathias Lauda, #97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Jonathan Adams, #95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki T
#95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR
#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR
#69 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook
#63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Mike Rockenfeller, #64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler
#90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage: Salih Yoluc, Euan Alers-Hankey, Charles Eastwood
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
12/06/2018 02:11

Aston Martin has been handed a power boost in the latest Balance of Performance for the GTE Pro class in this week's Le Mans 24 Hours.

The all-new Vantage GTE has been given an increase in turbo boost ratios across its rev range, as well as a four-litre increase in maximum fuel volume for the French endurance classic.

It follows Aston Martin finishing the Le Mans test day 16th and 17th in the GTE Pro class, with the lead car lapping almost five seconds slower than the pace-setting Porsche 911 RSR.

Porsche, which locked out the top two spots in class on the test day, is the only one of the six cars in the category with an unaltered BoP for race week.

BMW's M8 GTE and Ferrari's 488 GTE Evo have been handed small turbo boost ratio increases, while the Ford GT - which won the WEC season opener at Spa - has had a minor reduction.

Ford has also had its fuel allocation reduced by two litres, but its minimum weight has been reduced by 13kg.

The BMW has had its weight increased by the same amount, as well as being hit by a four-litre reduction in fuel allocation.

Corvette's C7.R, meanwhile, has been handed a 10kg weight increase.

In the GTE Am class, the old-generation Vantage has been given a two-litre fuel increase, while the Porsche 911 RSR and Ferrari 488 GTE remain unchanged from the test day.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans
Track Circuit de la Sarthe
Teams Aston Martin Racing , Chip Ganassi Racing , AF Corse , Corvette Racing , Team Manthey
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Le Mans main page