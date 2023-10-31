Live: Watch the second round of WSK Euro Series at Sarno

Sarno (ITA), 31.10.2023: The WSK Euro Series 2023 is about to end with its second round scheduled from November 1st to 5th at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno, featuring the MINI, OKJ, OK, OK-N and OK-NJ categories. This round will determine the championship titles following the first event held on September 3rd at Franciacorta

Leading the standings after the first round are as follows: the Spanish driver Daniel Miron Lorente (#507 Team Driver/KR-Iame-Vega) in the MINI Gr.3 Under 10 category, the Romanian Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (#501 Team Driver/Iame-Vega) in MINI Gr.3, the German driver Taym Saleh (#314 Sauber Academy/KR-Iame-Vega) in OK-Junior, the Latvian Tomass Stolcermanis (#229 Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart-MG) in OK, the Turkish driver Bati Ege Yildirim (#802 Modena Kart/Parolin-TM Kart-Vega) in OK-N and the English driver Jesse Phillips (#719 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) in OKN-Junior.

For this second round, the championship offers a higher point allocation compared to the first event. A total of 153 points are at stake for the first-place finisher across heats, pre-finals, and finals. This setup makes the battle for category titles wide open.

On Sunday, November 5th, the Pre-finals and Finals will be broadcast live on TV streaming platforms, including the WSK websites, Motorsport.tv, and YouTube.:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

The program of the WSK Euro Series, Round 2, Sarno:

Wednesday, November 1st and Thursday, November 2nd: free practice from local 8:45.

Friday, November 3rd: free practice from 8:45; qualifying practice 15:20.

Saturday, November 4th: 8:30 warm up; qualifying heats 10:00.

Sunday, November 5th: 8:45 warm up; Prefinals from 10:50 and Finals from 13:30 with Live TV and Live Streaming coverage: 13:30 MINI U10, 14:00 MINI GR.3, 14:30 OKN-OKNJ; 15:00 OKJ, 15:30 OK.

Info: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.