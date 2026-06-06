MotoGP Hungarian GP: Marc Marquez dominates sprint to claim comeback win

Marc Marquez converted pole position into a commanding victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix sprint, overcoming concerns about his physical limitation.

Having previously ruled out any chance of a repeat of his double win from 2025, Marquez was in unbeatable form on Saturday at the Balaton Park Circuit, as he followed a dominant performance in qualifying with an equally impressive ride in the sprint.

The Spaniard stretched out an early advantage over Pedro Acosta and cruised to the finish line in the 13-lap contest, taking the chequered flag by 1.5s.

The final spot on the podium went to championship leader and factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi.

At the start of the race, Marquez pulled away cleanly from pole position to retain the lead from Acosta, with Bezzecchi jumping from sixth on the grid to grab third place.

Although KTM's Acosta applied some early pressure on Marquez, the factory Ducati rider quickly broke away from the chasing pack, stretching out a lead of over a second by lap 3.

That advantage rapidly doubled to two seconds, with Acosta also pulling away from third-placed Bezzecchi as the field spread out in the opening phase of the sprint.

Marquez was expected to fade in the closing laps as the physical demands of the race took their toll, potentially bringing Acosta back into contention, but such fears failed to materialise as he only extended his advantage at the front of the field.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The reigning world champion took the finish line on lap 13 to complete a lights-to-flag win, registering his third sprint victory of 2026 following his previous triumphs at Goiania and Jerez.

The result followed just a month after he underwent a double operation, including surgery on his battered right shoulder.

Friday pacesetter Acosta had to settle for third place, while Bezzecchi held on to third place despite coming under pressure from Fernandez.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer was challenging Bezzecchi for third place in the early laps of the race, but a major moment at the final chicane left him fifth at the finish.

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin recovered from an error at the same sequence of corners to finish sixth, while LCR rookie Diogo Moreira made a brilliant launch from 11th on the grid to claim seventh place.

A lightning start for Enea Bastianini propelled the Tech3 rider to eighth, while the final point went to factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio botched up his start again after qualifying fourth, dropping to ninth on the opening lap before finishing 10th behind Bezzeccchi,

Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura had a low-key race to 11th ahead of Honda’s Luca Marini, while Pramac rider Toprak Razgatlioglu was Yamaha’s best runner in 13th.

Iker Lecuona (Gresini) managed 18th on his MotoGP return, while Cal Crutchlow finished last after standing-in for Johann Zarco at LCR.O

Pos Rider Team Gap 1 Marc Marquez Ducati 2 Pedro Acosta KTM +1.548s 3 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing +2.722s 4 Raul Fernandez Trackhouse Aprilia +3.973s 5 Fermin Aldeguer Gresini Ducati +4.366s 6 Jorge Martin Aprilia Racing +5.708s 7 Diogo Moreira Honda LCR +6.285s 8 Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 +7.587s 9 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati +8.237s 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio VR46 Ducati +8.469s 11 Ai Ogura Trackhouse Aprilia +11.609s 12 Luca Marini Honda HRC +12.07s 13 Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha +14.173s 14 Jack Miller Pramac Yamaha +15.799s 15 Joan Mir Honda HRC +15.961s 16 Brad Binder KTM +16.376s 17 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha +17.07s 18 Iker Lecuona Gresini Ducati +17.381s 19 Maverick Viñales KTM Tech3 +19.49s 20 Franco Morbidelli VR46 Ducati +20.662s 21 Alex Rins Yamaha +24.063s 22 Cal Crutchlow Honda LCR +30.947s