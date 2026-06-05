How to watch IndyCar 2026 at WWT Raceway: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
IndyCar is back on an oval this weekend, taking on WWT Raceway (Gateway)
Pyrotechnics are ignited during race start
Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Motorsport Images via Getty Images
Round No. 9 of the 2026 IndyCar season is the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway.
After another dominant win by Alex Palou in Detroit helped him to extend his championship lead, IndyCar now heads back to an oval for just the third time this year.
Kyle Kirkwood is the defending winner of this event, and is now second in the standings, 62pts behind Palou.
This week in the news, IndyCar announced the exit of long-time Technical Director Kevin 'Rocket' Blanch, while ECR signed Christian Rasmussen to a multi-year contract extension.
Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend at WWT Raceway:
Recent Headlines
What is the WWT Raceway weekend schedule?
Saturday, June 6
12:30pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
3:05pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
4:35pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
6:05pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2
8:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, June 7
5:35pm EST -- Indy NXT race -- FOX SPORTS 1
9:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX
9:25pm EST -- IndyCar race green flag (260 laps) -- FOX
General view
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images via Getty Images
How can I watch the Bommarito Automotive Group 500?
- Date: Sunday, June 7
- Race start time: 9:25pm EST
- Laps: 260 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: IndyCar Radio
Who is competing in the IndyCar race at WWT Raceway?
|Car No. - Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#2 - Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#3 - Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#4 - Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#5 - Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#6 - Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#7 - Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#8 - Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#9 - Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#10 - Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#12 - David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#14 - Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#15 - Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#18 - Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#19 - Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#20 - Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#21 - Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#26 - Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#27 - Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#28 - Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#45 - Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#47 - Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#60 - Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#66 - Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#76 - Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|#77 - Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
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