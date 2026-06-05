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How to watch IndyCar 2026 at WWT Raceway: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar is back on an oval this weekend, taking on WWT Raceway (Gateway)

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Pyrotechnics are ignited during race start

Pyrotechnics are ignited during race start

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Motorsport Images via Getty Images

Round No. 9 of the 2026 IndyCar season is the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

After another dominant win by Alex Palou in Detroit helped him to extend his championship lead, IndyCar now heads back to an oval for just the third time this year.

Kyle Kirkwood is the defending winner of this event, and is now second in the standings, 62pts behind Palou.

This week in the news, IndyCar announced the exit of long-time Technical Director Kevin 'Rocket' Blanch, while ECR signed Christian Rasmussen to a multi-year contract extension.

Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend at WWT Raceway:

Recent Headlines

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What is the WWT Raceway weekend schedule?

Saturday, June 6

12:30pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

3:05pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

4:35pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:05pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

8:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, June 7

5:35pm EST -- Indy NXT race -- FOX SPORTS 1

9:00pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX

9:25pm EST -- IndyCar race green flag (260 laps) -- FOX

General view

General view

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images via Getty Images

How can I watch the Bommarito Automotive Group 500?

  • Date: Sunday, June 7
  • Race start time: 9:25pm EST 
  • Laps: 260 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at WWT Raceway?

Car No. - Driver Team Manufacturer 
#2 - Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
#3 - Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
#4 - Caio Collet AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#5 - Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#6 - Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#7 - Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#8 - Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#9 - Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#10 - Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#12 - David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet
#14 - Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#15 - Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#18 - Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#19 - Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#20 - Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#21 - Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#26 - Will Power Andretti Global Honda
#27 - Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
#28 - Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda
#45 - Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#47 - Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#60 - Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#66 - Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#76 - Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
#77 - Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

 

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