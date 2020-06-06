IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Practice report

Texas IndyCar: Dixon leads practice, three incidents for rivals

shares
comments
Texas IndyCar: Dixon leads practice, three incidents for rivals
By:
Jun 6, 2020, 7:20 PM

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s five-time champion Scott Dixon led opening practice for the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, the opening round of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series, but there were accidents for one rookie and two veterans.

 

In the half-hour designated for Texas first-timers and rookies, Rinus VeeKay was on his 12th lap when he spun his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet through Turn 4 and smacked the wall, damaging his left-side suspension and his gearbox. He missed the rest of the session.

Later his oval-track teammate and car owner Ed Carpenter had a very strange looking incident on the exit of Turn 4, having just reported major push (understeer) and perhaps too abruptly came off the throttle. The car spun, which caused two of its Firestones to puncture, but the car only kissed the wall with a rear tire and apeeared otherwise undamaged.

The session had just gotten started again when 2012 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay went too high out of Turn 2 and smacked his right-side tires into the wall, bounced off and then lost control.

 

In the qualifying sims that came thick and fast at the end of the session, Dixon emerged quickest with a 215.995mph lap, 1.5mph faster than his closest pursuer, the Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda of Colton Herta.

Herta’s former Indy Lights teammate Pato O’Ward was fastest Chevrolet runner in third with his final lap in the Arrow McLaren SP entry nudging him ahead of the Andretti cars of Zach Veach and Marco Andretti, and last year’s Texas polesitter, Takuma Sato in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s reigning Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and reigning IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden were seventh and eighth ahead of the second RLLR car of Graham Rahal, the second Ganassi car of Felix Rosenqvist, current TMS lap record holder Charlie Kimball of AJ Foyt Racing, and the third Penske of Will Power.

Alex Palou was quickest of the rookies in the Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh entry, in 14th.

Teams also got to practice tear-off removal in simulated pitstops.

 

Qualifying begins at 4pm local/Central Time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps LapTime FSpeed Engine Team
1 Scott Dixon 24.001 --.---- 59 60 38.277 215.995 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
2 Colton Herta 24.169 0.1683 43 49 41.649 214.491 Honda Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
3 Pato O'Ward 24.188 0.1869 89 96 1:00.275 214.326 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP
4 Zach Veach 24.191 0.1900 40 53 1:31.509 214.298 Honda Andretti Autosport
5 Marco Andretti 24.194 0.1939 37 53 39.670 214.264 Honda Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian
6 Takuma Sato 24.244 0.2431 39 51 1:03.623 213.829 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
7 Josef Newgarden 24.303 0.3023 44 76 1:04.847 213.308 Chevy Team Penske
8 Simon Pagenaud 24.313 0.3122 50 67 39.554 213.221 Chevy Team Penske
9 Graham Rahal 24.318 0.3173 48 66 25.180 213.176 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
10 Felix Rosenqvist 24.397 0.3968 45 88 1:15.958 212.482 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
11 Charlie Kimball 24.418 0.4178 52 61 24.690 212.299 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
12 Will Power 24.428 0.4275 48 84 1:10.888 212.215 Chevy Team Penske
13 Marcus Ericsson 24.441 0.4402 48 53 50.466 212.104 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
14 Alex Palou 24.445 0.4440 68 82 24.952 212.071 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
15 Oliver Askew 24.484 0.4836 62 81 25.321 211.728 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP
16 Alexander Rossi 24.485 0.4847 31 50 1:05.432 211.719 Honda Andretti Autosport
17 James Hinchcliffe 24.498 0.4973 44 62 44.032 211.610 Honda Andretti Autosport
18 Ed Carpenter 24.551 0.5502 47 50 1:19.833 211.154 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing
19 Tony Kanaan 24.552 0.5515 35 61 1:07.032 211.143 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
20 Conor Daly 24.556 0.5555 39 70 1:06.489 211.108 Chevy Carlin
21 Ryan Hunter-Reay 24.609 0.6088 8 14 25.260 210.651 Honda Andretti Autosport
22 Santino Ferrucci 24.613 0.6128 38 66 1:09.836 210.617 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
23 Rinus VeeKay 25.056 1.0558 11 11 25.056 206.893 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing
24 Jack Harvey 25.260 1.2593 64 88 47.205 205.226 Honda Meyer Shank Racing

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

