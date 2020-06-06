Texas IndyCar: Newgarden beats Dixon to pole, Sato crashes

Dixon, who hasn’t taken a pole position since the 2017 Indy 500, was the first driver to crack the 215mph average over two-lap qualifying this afternoon, and at the time the three-time Texas Motor Speedway winner was more than 1mph clear of his nearest rival.

However, with the final run of the session – cars qualified in order of team entrant points from 2019 – Newgarden delivered a 215.796 and backed it up with a 215.685 to nudge ahead of the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver and claim pole.

Newgarden’s teammtes Simon Pagenaud and Will Power will line up third and sixth, sandwiching the Andretti Autosport Hondas of Ryan Hunter-Reay – who bounced back from a shunt in practice – and Zach Veach.

Graham Rahal’s seventh place for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda was some consolation for the team which is now hurriedly trying to prepare a car for Takuma Sato, who shunted at the start of his qualifying run.

Having appeared to miss his turn-in point, he ran into the old traction-aid surface which doesn’t work in the intense 122deg track surface heat, and his RLLR car looped into a spin, sustaining heavy damage to the #30 car. The 2017 Indy 500 winner walked away unaided.

Alexander Rossi made it three Andretti cars in the top 10, while Felix Rosenqvist was ninth in the second Ganassi machine.

Completing the top 10 was AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet’s 45-year-old veteran Tony Kanaan who has twice won at TMS, while encouragingly for the Texas-based squad, Charlie Kimball backed him up with 12th.

Alex Palou was top rookie for Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh, snatching 16th but teammate Santino Ferrucci in the DCR with Vasser-Sullivan car did not make a qualifying attempt. Neither did Rinus VeeKay in the second Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, which was being repaired after a sizeable shunt in practice.

The cars are now impounded – they ran race downforce in qualifying – before the Genesys 300 begins at 7pm local (Central) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Engine Team 1 Josef Newgarden 24.023 --.---- 1 Chevy Team Penske 2 Scott Dixon 24.039 0.0228 1 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Simon Pagenaud 24.051 0.0615 1 Chevy Team Penske 4 Ryan Hunter-Reay 24.134 0.3205 2 Honda Andretti Autosport 5 Zach Veach 24.159 0.3952 2 Honda Andretti Autosport 6 Will Power 24.194 0.4067 2 Chevy Team Penske 7 Graham Rahal 24.203 0.4185 2 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 Alexander Rossi 24.234 0.4613 1 Honda Andretti Autosport 9 Felix Rosenqvist 24.238 0.4906 2 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Tony Kanaan 24.192 0.5298 2 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 11 Marco Andretti 24.288 0.5748 1 Honda Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian 12 Charlie Kimball 24.292 0.6686 2 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 13 Ed Carpenter 24.326 0.6836 2 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 14 Colton Herta 24.365 0.6877 2 Honda Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 15 James Hinchcliffe 24.356 0.7091 1 Honda Andretti Autosport 16 Alex Palou 24.244 0.7318 2 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 17 Marcus Ericsson 24.423 0.8387 1 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Pato O'Ward 24.407 0.8449 1 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 19 Conor Daly 24.493 0.9808 2 Chevy Carlin 20 Oliver Askew 24.466 1.1171 2 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 21 Jack Harvey 25.150 2.3586 2 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 22 Santino Ferrucci No Time --- -- Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 23 Takuma Sato No Time --- -- Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 Rinus VeeKay No Time --- -- Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing

