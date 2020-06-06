IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Qualifications in progress . . .
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
139 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Texas / Qualifying report

Texas IndyCar: Newgarden beats Dixon to pole, Sato crashes

shares
comments
Texas IndyCar: Newgarden beats Dixon to pole, Sato crashes
By:
Jun 6, 2020, 10:24 PM

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s defending NTT IndyCar Series champion and defending Texas winner Josef Newgarden edged Scott Dixon for pole for tonight’s Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, while Takuma Sato crashed his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.

Dixon, who hasn’t taken a pole position since the 2017 Indy 500, was the first driver to crack the 215mph average over two-lap qualifying this afternoon, and at the time the three-time Texas Motor Speedway winner was more than 1mph clear of his nearest rival.

However, with the final run of the session – cars qualified in order of team entrant points from 2019 – Newgarden delivered a 215.796 and backed it up with a 215.685 to nudge ahead of the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver and claim pole.

Newgarden’s teammtes Simon Pagenaud and Will Power will line up third and sixth, sandwiching the Andretti Autosport Hondas of Ryan Hunter-Reay – who bounced back from a shunt in practice – and Zach Veach.

Graham Rahal’s seventh place for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda was some consolation for the team which is now hurriedly trying to prepare a car for Takuma Sato, who shunted at the start of his qualifying run.

 

Having appeared to miss his turn-in point, he ran into the old traction-aid surface which doesn’t work in the intense 122deg track surface heat, and his RLLR car looped into a spin, sustaining heavy damage to the #30 car. The 2017 Indy 500 winner walked away unaided.

Alexander Rossi made it three Andretti cars in the top 10, while Felix Rosenqvist was ninth in the second Ganassi machine.

Completing the top 10 was AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet’s 45-year-old veteran Tony Kanaan who has twice won at TMS, while encouragingly for the Texas-based squad, Charlie Kimball backed him up with 12th.

Alex Palou was top rookie for Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh, snatching 16th but teammate Santino Ferrucci in the DCR with Vasser-Sullivan car did not make a qualifying attempt. Neither did Rinus VeeKay in the second Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, which was being repaired after a sizeable shunt in practice.

The cars are now impounded – they ran race downforce in qualifying – before the Genesys 300 begins at 7pm local (Central) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Engine Team
1 Josef Newgarden 24.023 --.---- 1 Chevy Team Penske
2 Scott Dixon 24.039 0.0228 1 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
3 Simon Pagenaud 24.051 0.0615 1 Chevy Team Penske
4 Ryan Hunter-Reay 24.134 0.3205 2 Honda Andretti Autosport
5 Zach Veach 24.159 0.3952 2 Honda Andretti Autosport
6 Will Power 24.194 0.4067 2 Chevy Team Penske
7 Graham Rahal 24.203 0.4185 2 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
8 Alexander Rossi 24.234 0.4613 1 Honda Andretti Autosport
9 Felix Rosenqvist 24.238 0.4906 2 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
10 Tony Kanaan 24.192 0.5298 2 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
11 Marco Andretti 24.288 0.5748 1 Honda Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian
12 Charlie Kimball 24.292 0.6686 2 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
13 Ed Carpenter 24.326 0.6836 2 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing
14 Colton Herta 24.365 0.6877 2 Honda Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
15 James Hinchcliffe 24.356 0.7091 1 Honda Andretti Autosport
16 Alex Palou 24.244 0.7318 2 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
17 Marcus Ericsson 24.423 0.8387 1 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Pato O'Ward 24.407 0.8449 1 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP
19 Conor Daly 24.493 0.9808 2 Chevy Carlin
20 Oliver Askew 24.466 1.1171 2 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP
21 Jack Harvey 25.150 2.3586 2 Honda Meyer Shank Racing
22 Santino Ferrucci No Time --- -- Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
23 Takuma Sato No Time --- -- Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
24 Rinus VeeKay No Time --- -- Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing

Related video

Next article
Texas IndyCar: Dixon leads practice, three incidents for rivals

Previous article

Texas IndyCar: Dixon leads practice, three incidents for rivals
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Drivers Josef Newgarden
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Newgarden beats Dixon to pole, Sato crashes

26m
2
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Dixon leads practice, three incidents for rivals

3h
3
Formula 1

F1 reserve drivers back in spotlight as season restarts

4
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

5
Formula 1

Hamilton Eau Rouge bet showed his class, says Kovalainen

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Texas IndyCar: Newgarden beats Dixon to pole, Sato crashes
Indy

Texas IndyCar: Newgarden beats Dixon to pole, Sato crashes

Texas IndyCar: Dixon leads practice, three incidents for rivals
Indy

Texas IndyCar: Dixon leads practice, three incidents for rivals

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
Indy

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

How Graham Hill set Alonso a challenge for the future
LM24

How Graham Hill set Alonso a challenge for the future

2020 IndyCar Season Preview – Can Rossi become king at last?
Indy

2020 IndyCar Season Preview – Can Rossi become king at last?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.