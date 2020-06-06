IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
04 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
140 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Texas / Preview

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
By:
Jun 6, 2020, 1:04 PM

Saturday June 6 sees the NTT IndyCar Series make its return to action after a long off-season followed by almost three months of disruption following its break due to Covid-19. Here’s how to watch the action in the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Genesys 300 has not only stayed on the schedule but unlike many other rounds in the 2020 IndyCar schedule, has been able to retain its original date.

While other races have become double-headers to help ameliorate the losses of certain venues from the 2020 calendar – including the classic Long Beach and Toronto street courses and the planned return to Richmond 0.75-mile oval – Texas Motor Speedway has retained its spot. And, for the first time since IndyCar started visiting the 1.5-mile (some say 1.44-mile) venue, it has become the season-opener.

What has changed for Texas is that practice, qualifying and the race itself – which has been shortened from 267 to 200 laps – are now all on the same day, and there will be no spectators allowed.

Reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet is also the defending race winner at TMS, but he will face several strong veteran rivals who have found success here. Click here for all the facts and figures. 

Race: Genesys 300
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020
Start time: 7.05pm local/Central Time, 8.05pm ET
Location: Texas Motor Speedway

What channel is the IndyCar race on today?

This is the most significant change of all. Practice will be livestreamed on NBC Sports Gold, qualifying will be livestreamed on NBC Sports Gold and shown live on NBCSN, the race preview will be shown on NBCSN, but the race itself has switched to NBC.

What’s the schedule for the Genesys 300?

12 noon - 12:10pm Two-stage pit speed limiter practice
12.10 - 12.40 Practice for rookies/first-time participants NBC Sports Gold (live)
12.40 - 2.00pm Practice for all cars NBC Sports Gold (live)
4.00 - 5.00pm Qualifying (two laps) NBC Sports Gold (live) and NBCSN (live)
6.30pm - NBCSN pre-race show begins
7.00pm - Command to start engines followed by the 200-lap Genesys 300 NBC (live)

In addition there are the Pennzoil IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts. The Genesys 300 race airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.comindycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.comindycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

Spotter’s guide, entry list, facts and figures for IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway – click here

Full season preview – click here 

Related video

Next article
How Graham Hill set Alonso a challenge for the future

Previous article

How Graham Hill set Alonso a challenge for the future

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton Eau Rouge bet showed his class, says Kovalainen

2
Formula 1

How Stroll came within 11 days of Verstappen's F1 record

13m
3
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

37m
4
Le Mans

How Graham Hill set Alonso a challenge for the future

5
MotoGP

MotoGP shock: Espargaro to join Marquez at Honda in 2021

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
Indy

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

How Graham Hill set Alonso a challenge for the future
LM24

How Graham Hill set Alonso a challenge for the future

2020 IndyCar Season Preview – Can Rossi become king at last?
Indy

2020 IndyCar Season Preview – Can Rossi become king at last?

VeeKay: Dutch fans excited by IndyCar restart
Indy

VeeKay: Dutch fans excited by IndyCar restart

IndyCar round 1 Texas preview – facts, figures, schedule
Indy

IndyCar round 1 Texas preview – facts, figures, schedule

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.