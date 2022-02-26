Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / St. Pete News

St Pete IndyCar qualifying results: McLaughlin takes shock pole

Scott McLaughlin took pole position on Saturday for the opening round of the NTT IndyCar Series at St Petersburg in Florida, ahead of Team Penske teammate Will Power.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

McLaughlin will start ahead of Power and Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta after qualifying, which is split into four segments of knock-out qualifying which culminates in the Firestone Fast Six.

What happened in Q1?

In the first of the split sessions of 13 cars, Herta set the pace by 0.3098s from Graham Rahal, Rinus Veekay, Scott Dixon, Kyle Kirkwood and Josef Newgarden.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alex Rossi, Christian Lundgaard, Helio Castroneves, Callum Ilott, Felix Rosenqvist, Jack Harvey and Tatiana Calderon.

St Petersburg IndyCar Q1, Group 1 results: Herta fastest from Rahal

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 7 59.466     108.969
2 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.776 0.309 0.309 108.405
3 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 59.804 0.338 0.028 108.353
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.810 0.344 0.006 108.342
5 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 59.853 0.387 0.042 108.265
6 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 8 59.914 0.448 0.061 108.154
7 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 7 59.993 0.526 0.078 108.012
8 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'00.027 0.561 0.034 107.950
9 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 8 1'00.142 0.676 0.115 107.744
10 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 6 1'00.212 0.745 0.069 107.620
11 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 7 1'00.391 0.925 0.179 107.299
12 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 1'00.533 1.067 0.141 107.049
13 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 1'00.939 1.472 0.405 106.336
In the second session, Power topped it by almost two tenths from McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, Simon Pagenaud and Marcus Ericsson.

Knocked out at this point were Dalton Kellett, Pato O’Ward (who hit the wall on the exit of Turn 9), rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, Conor Daly, Takuma Sato, David Malukas and Jimmie Johnson.

St Petersburg IndyCar Q1, Group 2 results: Power fastest from McLaughlin

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 6 59.392     109.104
2 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 6 59.584 0.191 0.191 108.753
3 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 6 59.626 0.233 0.042 108.676
4 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 7 59.703 0.311 0.077 108.536
5 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.881 0.488 0.177 108.214
6 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 9 59.895 0.502 0.014 108.188
7 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 59.952 0.559 0.056 108.086
8 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 6 1'00.002 0.609 0.050 107.996
9 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'00.085 0.692 0.082 107.847
10 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 1'00.192 0.799 0.107 107.655
11 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 1'00.293 0.900 0.100 107.475
12 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 8 1'00.460 1.067 0.167 107.178
13 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'01.027 1.634 0.567 106.182
What happened in Q2?

In the 12-car session that followed, Power set the pace, 0.0585s ahead of Herta. McLaughlin was a tenth back in third, ahead of Grosjean, Pagenaud and Veekay.

Knocked out at this point were Dixon, Ericsson, Newgarden, Palou, Rahal and Kirkwood.

St Petersburg IndyCar Q2 results: Power fastest from Herta

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 7 59.346     109.189
2 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 6 59.405 0.058 0.058 109.082
3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 7 59.515 0.169 0.110 108.879
4 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 6 59.555 0.209 0.040 108.805
5 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 7 59.588 0.241 0.032 108.747
6 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 59.623 0.276 0.035 108.683
7 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 59.757 0.411 0.134 108.438
8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.824 0.477 0.066 108.318
9 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 7 59.886 0.539 0.062 108.205
10 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 59.958 0.611 0.072 108.075
11 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.987 0.640 0.028 108.023
12 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 6 1'00.261 0.915 0.274 107.531
What happened in the Fast Six?

McLaughlin scored his first-ever IndyCar pole, his previous best start in the series being fifth, taking the top spot by 0.1237s from Power.

“Last year was P20,” reflected Power, who set a track record in Q2. “I was very happy until the last run, I was P1, P1… P2.”

Herta was third, two tenths off pole, ahead of Veekay, Grosjean and Pagenaud.

St Petersburg IndyCar Q3 results: McLaughlin takes pole

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 3 59.482     108.940
2 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 4 59.605 0.123 0.123 108.714
3 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 4 59.710 0.228 0.104 108.524
4 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 4 59.810 0.328 0.099 108.343
5 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 4 59.811 0.329 0.001 108.340
6 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 3 1'00.204 0.722 0.392 107.634
