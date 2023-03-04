Subscribe
Previous / New asphalt blamed for incidents in St. Pete practice Next / St. Pete IndyCar: Herta, McLaughlin top FP2, Dixon shunts
IndyCar / St. Pete News

RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1

Graham Rahal and Christian Lundgaard were left perplexed after suffering wall impacts while wrestling their Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars under braking in first practice for the IndyCar season-opener at St. Petersburg.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1
Listen to this article

The track surface between Turns 3 and 4 caused a lot of consternation for many drivers, with several striking the wall including Lundgaard on the exit of T3 and Rahal under braking for T4. Consequently the pair completed only 13 and 18 laps respectively, compared with the 29 of the session’s pacesetter Scott Dixon. They wound up 25th and 26th in the 27-car field.

“We are really lacking rear support and grip, which is natural,” said Rahal, who scored his first ever Indy car win at St Petersburg back in 2008. “Everybody is lacking grip but we’ve got to find a way to get some consistency.

“I can’t hit the brake pedal. I went straight on five or six times in the session which is not normal, and we ultimately ended our session with a wall brush due to the rear brakes locking, which shut the engine off and the whole deal.

“We’ve got to look into it, figure out what’s going on and get the United Rentals car turned around overnight.

“It’s close, its competitive. Only 1.4 seconds separates us from first and we’re in the back. Frankly I feel that I can’t push at all.

“That’s a positive actually, which may sound weird, but it’s a positive because I think we can find a lot of that gap if we can find some stability.”

Lundgaard, about to embark on only his second IndyCar season, said after his impact which robbed him of the last 15 minutes of his practice, “That was not the way we wanted to finish the session, but I think there are some positives to take from the session. We didn’t really have the competitive car that we hoped and expected to have.

“The wind is quite strong out there and if that’s what messed up the balance, I don’t know. Apparently, that’s across two of our cars so we’ll have to dig deep tomorrow and see how much we can improve for qualifying.”

By contrast, Jack Harvey – who suffered a poor year compared with his team-mates in 2022 – sounded upbeat about his performance that saw him finish the day in 17th and around 0.7s faster.

“I thought that was a good start for us there,” he said. “Every time we went on track, I thought we were a top-10 car.

“We went to new tires at the end to improve our time but found another car that wouldn’t move out of the way but I thought we had a potential top-10 car. The balance was pretty good so hopefully we just keep that going throughout the weekend.”

shares
comments

New asphalt blamed for incidents in St. Pete practice

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta, McLaughlin top FP2, Dixon shunts
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

IndyCar
St. Pete

Grosjean grabs great St. Pete pole St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta, McLaughlin top FP2, Dixon shunts

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta, McLaughlin top FP2, Dixon shunts

IndyCar
St. Pete

Herta tops St Pete FP2, Dixon shunts St. Pete IndyCar: Herta, McLaughlin top FP2, Dixon shunts

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Katherine Legge to make IndyCar return at Indy 500 with RLL-Honda

Katherine Legge to make IndyCar return at Indy 500 with RLL-Honda

IndyCar
Indy 500

Legge enters Indy 500 with RLL Katherine Legge to make IndyCar return at Indy 500 with RLL-Honda

Harvey: Flexibility key to avoid a repeat of disastrous 2022

Harvey: Flexibility key to avoid a repeat of disastrous 2022

IndyCar

Harvey: Adapting is key to solid ’23 Harvey: Flexibility key to avoid a repeat of disastrous 2022

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Latest news

Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race

Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race

St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes

Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes

NAS NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.