New asphalt blamed for incidents in St. Pete practice
IndyCar Series sophomores Callum Ilott and Kyle Kirkwood believe the new pavement between Turns 3 and 4 at St. Pete is more slippery than the rougher surface used last year.
Opening practice for the first round of the 2023 IndyCar season saw several drivers including Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Christian Lundgaard, Graham Rahal and rookie Benjamin Pedersen make damaging contact with the wall, under power on the exit of Turn 3 and under braking for Turn 4. Others had to take to the escape road at Turn 4 including Will Power and Simon Pagenaud.
In addition, one of the red flags was caused by a concrete patch on the new surface crumbling and creating gravel out of Turn 3.
Queried about what had changed, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott said the new Tarmac had “made it quite slippery for a lot of people – I think for everyone.” He also said there was a “massive tailwind” into Turn 4.
Added Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport, “I feel like there's multiple contributing factors to probably what you saw out there. Not Turn 3, but Turn 4. First of all, there's new pavement. I'm not sure if the bump has gotten worse or better there. Right at the initial brake pressure…
“Ultimately it had less grip. We expected it to have more grip because that's what happened last year in Turn 5 – they put new pavement, and there was actually more grip.
“But now there's definitely less from Turn 3 to turn 4. That may change with evolution.”
Kirkwood, said the difference in grip was particularly noticeable in Turn 3.
“For me even last year it was flat out of the pits [on cold tires],” he recalled. “This year I didn't take it flat once. There's quite a big bump at the apex of it.
“We actually got word from the Andretti Indy [NXT] guys that Hunter [McElrea] went long. It's something we're going to have to work around no doubt.
“Considering it's new pavement, you'd expect it to be stellar, but it's actually not.”
Kirkwood: Pre-season test speed has translated to now
RLL drivers puzzled by underperformance in St. Pete FP1
Latest news
Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race
Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race Joey Logano rockets to pole for Las Vegas Cup race
St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes
Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes
F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.