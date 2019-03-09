Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / St. Pete / Qualifying report

St. Petersburg IndyCar: Power edges Newgarden for pole

shares
comments
St. Petersburg IndyCar: Power edges Newgarden for pole
By:
58m ago

Will Power scored his 55th career pole and his eighth in 10 years at St. Petersburg after edging Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Josef Newgarden by a mere 0.0976sec in a strange session.

Power lapped the 1.8-mile street course in 60.4594sec, an average speed of 107.179mph, to push Newgarden to the outside of the front row.

Felix Rosenqvist outqualified Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Scott Dixon and will start his first IndyCar race from third, within a quarter-second of pole and 0.16sec ahead of his reigning champion teammate. Both drivers can be satisfied to outpace Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda, but both of Chip’s chargers were somewhat lucky to be in the Fast Six.

Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s rookie Colton Herta was penalized his two best laps in Q2 for not moving offline on a slowdown lap as Charlie Kimball on a flyer approached him from behind. Thus Herta didn’t reach the Firestone Fast Six, despite setting third-fastest time. He will start 11th for his second ever IndyCar race.

His demotion allowed seventh-fastest car, that of fellow rookie Rosenqvist into the pole shootout – and that wasn’t the first time a Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda earned a reprieve in this qualifying session. Dixon spun on one of his flying laps and his next effort wasn’t good enough to get in.

However, Sato brought out a local yellow by going down an escape road – and therefore caused a following car to slow down – and so he had his fastest time deleted. That lost him his chance to advance into Q2 – he fell to 20th, in fact – and allowed Dixon back in.

Q1 Group 1 was messy thanks to being topped and tailed by red flags. Andretti stopped in the entrance to pitlane, causing a red and therefore theoretically losing his two fastest laptimes – irrelevant as he hadn’t set a time and he now wasn’t going to have time to set one.

Soon after action resumed, Santino Ferrucci skated his Dale Coyne Racing-Honda straight on at Turn 13, and the Group 1 time ran out. That left Carlin-Chevrolet’s Charlie Kimball leading those advancing into Q2, while rookie team and rookie driver DragonSpeed-Chevy with Ben Hanley in fifth!

Key drivers to miss out due to the disruptions were Ferrucci’s teammate Sebastien Bourdais – two-time and defending St. Pete winner – and his compatriot Simon Pagenaud in the #22 Penske-Chevy.

Firestone Fast Six shootout

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 3 1'00.4594     107.179
2 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 2 1'00.5570 0.0976 0.0976 107.007
3 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 3 1'00.6884 0.2290 0.1314 106.775
4 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 1'00.8544 0.3950 0.1660 106.484
5 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 2 1'01.0784 0.6190 0.2240 106.093
6 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1 1'01.7739 1.3145 0.6955 104.899

Q2

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 6 1'00.2003     107.641
2 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 4 1'00.3011 0.1008 0.1008 107.461
3 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 5 1'00.4135 0.2132 0.1124 107.261
4 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'00.5370 0.3367 0.1235 107.042
5 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'00.7086 0.5083 0.1716 106.739
6 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'00.8100 0.6097 0.1014 106.561
7 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing 5 1'00.9531 0.7528 0.1431 106.311
8 23 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 6 1'01.0146 0.8143 0.0615 106.204
9 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 6 1'01.0185 0.8182 0.0039 106.197
10 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'01.0944 0.8941 0.0759 106.065
11 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 6 1'01.4182 1.2179 0.3238 105.506
12 81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley DragonSpeed 7 1'02.3703 2.1700 0.9521 103.896

Q1 Group 2

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 5 1'00.1548     107.722
2 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 6 1'00.4618 0.3070 0.3070 107.175
3 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'00.5933 0.4385 0.1315 106.943
4 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 7 1'00.6828 0.5280 0.0895 106.785
5 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing 6 1'00.7970 0.6422 0.1142 106.584
6 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'00.8373 0.6825 0.0403 106.514
7 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'00.9061 0.7513 0.0688 106.393
8 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 7 1'00.9495 0.7947 0.0434 106.318
9 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'01.1345 0.9797 0.1850 105.996
10 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'01.1511 0.9963 0.0166 105.967
11 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 5 1'01.1579 1.0031 0.0068 105.955
12 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 7 1'01.3785 1.2237 0.2206 105.574

Q1 Group 1

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 23 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 4 1'02.9944     102.866
2 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 3 1'03.1731 0.1787 0.1787 102.575
3 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 3 1'03.2100 0.2156 0.0369 102.515
4 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 1'03.8696 0.8752 0.6596 101.457
5 81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley DragonSpeed 4 1'04.1477 1.1533 0.2781 101.017
6 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 3 1'04.2860 1.2916 0.1383 100.800
7 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 3 1'04.6298 1.6354 0.3438 100.263
8 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 3 1'06.1422 3.1478 1.5124 97.971
9 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2 4'55.4703 3'52.4759 3'49.3281 21.931
10 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 2 4'58.5395 3'55.5451 3.0692 21.706
11 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport          
12 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 2
Next article
A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death

Previous article

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Drivers Will Power
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher

Red zone: trending stories

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death
IndyCar / Breaking news

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death

2h ago
Qatar MotoGP: Vinales on pole, Rossi down in 14th Article
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Vinales on pole, Rossi down in 14th

St. Petersburg IndyCar: Power edges Newgarden for pole Article
IndyCar

St. Petersburg IndyCar: Power edges Newgarden for pole

Latest videos
Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 seat fit 04:44
IndyCar

Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 seat fit

Mar 6, 2019
Previews & Predictions: IndyCar season-opener 06:37
IndyCar

Previews & Predictions: IndyCar season-opener

Mar 5, 2019

News in depth
St. Petersburg IndyCar: Power edges Newgarden for pole
IndyCar

St. Petersburg IndyCar: Power edges Newgarden for pole

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death
IndyCar

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death

Carlin: O’Ward as good as Herta and Norris, a future champion
IndyCar

Carlin: O’Ward as good as Herta and Norris, a future champion

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.