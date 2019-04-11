2019 IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach full weekend schedule

Note: This schedule is subject to change. All times local (Pacific)

Friday, April 12

7.40-9.40am, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship first practice (IMSATV.com, IMSA Radio)

10.00-10.40pm, NTT IndyCar Series first practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

11.40am-12.00pm, Historic IMSA GTO first practice

12.20-12.40pm, Stadium SuperTrucks Practice/Qualifying

2.00-2.45pm, NTT IndyCar Series second practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

3.00-3.20pm, Historic IMSA GTO second practice

3.30-4.30pm, Pirelli GT4 America first practice

4.45-5.30pm, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship second practice (IMSATV.com, IMSA Radio)

5.40-6.15pm, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (IMSATV.com, IMSA Radio)

6.45-7.30pm, Super Drift Challenge practice

7.30-8.45pm, Super Drift Challenge Competition 1

Saturday, April 13

9.00-9.45am, IndyCar Series third practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

10.00-10.20am, Pirelli GT4 America second practice

10.35-11.00am, Pirelli GT4 America qualifying

12.10-1.25pm, IndyCar Series qualifying

(NBC Sports Network coverage 11.45am-1.30pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

2.06-3.46pm, IMSA BUBBABurger SportsCar Grand Prix at Long Beach (NBC Sports Network coverage 2.00-4.00pm, IMSA Radio)

4.15-4.40pm, Stadium SuperTrucks Race 1

5.00-5.20pm, Historic IMSA GTO Race

6.00-8.00pm, Super Drift Challenge Competition 2

Sunday, April 14

9.00-9.30am, IndyCar Series warm-up (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

10.00am-10.50pm, Pirelli GT4 America Race (stream.world-challenge.com)*

1.42pm green flag, NTT IndyCar Series Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 85 laps

(NBCSN coverage 1.00-4.00pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

4.05-4.25pm, Stadium SuperTrucks Race 2





INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts

The Honda Indy GP of Alabama airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 216, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 216 and XM 209.

NBC Sports Gold Live Streaming

All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live using the IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold. In addition, full- broadcast, same-day replays of IndyCar races, live streams of Indy Lights races, edited cutdowns of IndyCar races and Indy Lights races and more will be available.

SRO America on CBS Sports Network

*The Pirelli GT4 America action from Long Beach will be shown on CBS Sports Network on April 21 at 7pm ET, and on April 22 at 12am ET.



