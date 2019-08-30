IndyCar
IndyCar / Portland / Practice report

Portland IndyCar: Bourdais tops times, then shunts

shares
comments
Portland IndyCar: Bourdais tops times, then shunts
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 10:54 PM

Sebastien Bourdais set the fastest time in second practice for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland, but at the end of his lap he nosed hard into the tire barrier at the final corner.

Bourdais’ Dale Coyne Racing-Honda had just edged hitherto pacesetter Will Power of Team Penske-Chevrolet by 0.0289sec when he locked up going into the final corner, the car went off and straight into the tire wall.

However, the Coyne crew was able to change just his nose section to allow him to participate in the 'warm-up'/pitstop practice session that followed.

The frontrunners were able to run their red tires in FP2 but likely didn’t get the best of them as Bourdais’ time on the alternate compound was some 0.5sec off Colton Herta’s top time of the morning set on primary tires.

Bourdais’ incident was similar to that suffered by compatriot and current P2 holder in the championship, Penske’s Simon Pagenaud, who locked up and slid off the track at the same corner but was able to alter his trajectory in time to avoid the tire wall.

He would end up seventh, behind top rookies Felix Rosenqvist and Colton Herta in third and fourth, and fellow title protagonists Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey did a fine job to clock P8 just ahead of semi-teammate James Hinchcliffe of Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, and last year’s Portland winner (and last week’s Gateway winner) Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.

Scott Dixon was only 11thin the second Ganassi machine, while series returnee Conor Daly was 21st, this time within half a second of temporary teammate Hinchcliffe.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 12 57.9213     122.069
2 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 15 57.9502 0.0289 0.0289 122.008
3 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 20 58.0602 0.1389 0.110 121.777
4 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 14 58.0848 0.1635 0.0246 121.725
5 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 17 58.0969 0.1756 0.0121 121.700
6 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 13 58.2102 0.2889 0.1133 121.463
7 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 11 58.2207 0.2994 0.0105 121.441
8 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM 22 58.2489 0.3276 0.0282 121.383
9 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 13 58.2791 0.3578 0.0302 121.320
10 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 58.2856 0.3643 0.0065 121.306
11 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 13 58.3076 0.3863 0.0220 121.260
12 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 15 58.3372 0.4159 0.0296 121.199
13 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 14 58.3623 0.4410 0.0251 121.147
14 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 17 58.4438 0.5225 0.0815 120.978
15 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 17 58.4611 0.5398 0.0173 120.942
16 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 17 58.4662 0.5449 0.0051 120.931
17 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 12 58.5242 0.6029 0.0580 120.812
18 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 58.6058 0.6845 0.0816 120.643
19 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 17 58.6180 0.6967 0.0122 120.618
20 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 14 58.6382 0.7169 0.0202 120.577
21 United States Conor Daly United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 15 58.7111 0.7898 0.0729 120.427
22 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 17 58.8291 0.9078 0.1180 120.185
23 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 12 58.8398 0.9185 0.0107 120.164
View full results
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Portland
Author David Malsher

