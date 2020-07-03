IndyCar
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 / Qualifying report

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole

shares
comments
Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole
By:
Jul 3, 2020, 9:48 PM

Team Penske-Chevrolet ace Will Power scored the 58th pole position of his career with a last-gasp effort to displace the very impressive Jack Harvey in the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Power turned a 1min10.178sec, an average speed of 125.116mph, to nudge down Harvey’s Meyer Shank car by 0.1874sec which wasn’t quite fast enough on its second run in Firestone Fast Six to hold on to top spot.

It was at this same venue last May that Harvey and MSR scored their first and so far only podium finish.

This was Power's fourth pole for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, an event he has won three times.

Colton Herta’s Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda entry was best of Michael Andretti’s cars, beating Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda by 0.065sec.

Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew was outstanding for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet in his first road course qualifying session in the series. He topped Group 2, but took a little too much life out of his tires to truly shine in Firestone Fast 6.

Nonetheless, he will start ahead of defending champion Josef Newgarden who only scraped through the first two rounds of qualifying, and then blew his one attempt at a flyer in the final segment of qualifying, pulling into the pits after abandoning the lap.

In Q2, Scott Dixon missed out on advancing to the Firestone Fast Six by just 0.057sec and will start from seventh, two places ahead of his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who took pole here last year.

The pair will be separated by Conor Daly who made an excellent impression in Ed Carpenter Racing’s U.S. Air Force car, and the same was true of Max Chilton in the sole Carlin entry, who outpaced Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

In Q1 Group 1, Patricio O’Ward was just 0.2sec slower than teammate Askew who topped the group, but that was enough to leave him in seventh, preventing him from reaching Round 2.

However, O’Ward still outpaced the two Dale Coyne Racing cars of Santino Ferrucci and rookie Alex Palou, two Andretti Autosport cars, and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry of Takuma Sato.

A bigger shock was in store in Q1 Group 2, when three-time GP of Indy winner Simon Pagenaud missed the cut, finishing 10th out of 13th. That means the Team Penske driver will roll off from 20th tomorrow.

Meanwhile, series sophomore Marcus Ericsson, who put his Ganassi car third fastest this morning, fell just 0.03sec short of making it into the Top 12.

Given their pace this morning, there was also some disappointment that Spencer Pigot of RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay failed to advance from Q1, especially in light of their teammates Rahal and Askew reaching the Fast 6.

The GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis begins at 12 noon on Saturday, local (Eastern) time.

For a preview, facts, and schedule for the event click here

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Mph
1 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'10.177   125.116
2 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'10.365 0.187 124.783
3 United States Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 1'10.519 0.341 124.510
4 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'10.584 0.406 124.396
5 United States Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP 1'10.840 0.662 123.946
6 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske      
7 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'10.199 0.021 125.079
8 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'10.216 0.039 125.047
9 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'10.231 0.053 125.022
10 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 1'10.305 0.127 124.889
11 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.342 0.164 124.823
12 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.576 0.398 124.410
13 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 1'10.733 0.555 124.134
14 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'10.628 0.450 124.318
15 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 1'10.790 0.612 124.034
16 United States Spencer Pigot Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl A 1'10.635 0.457 124.307
17 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'10.885 0.707 123.868
18 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'10.707 0.529 124.180
19 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 1'11.147 0.969 123.411
20 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 1'10.743 0.565 124.115
21 Spain Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 1'11.181 1.003 123.352
22 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 1'11.276 1.098 123.188
23 United States Sage Karam United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 1'11.777 1.599 122.328
24 United States Charlie Kimball United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'11.402 1.224 122.970
25 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 1'12.051 1.873 121.863
26 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'11.587 1.409 122.653
View full results

 

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Author David Malsher-Lopez

