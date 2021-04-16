Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump
IndyCar / Breaking news

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May

By:

Sunday, May 2, will see Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum opening a new featured exhibit honoring one of the Indianapolis 500’s living legends, “Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press.”

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Mears’ record-matching fourth Indy 500 win, after his Penske-Chevrolet engaged in a classic duel with Michael Andretti’s Newman/Haas Racing entry. 

Mears, who was born in Wichita, KS, had also won the race 1979, 1984 and 1988, and thereby joined A.J. Foyt and Al Unser in the four-time Indy winners’ club but having achieved win #4 in only his 14th “500” start, compared with Foyt (20th) and Unser (22nd).

Mears alone holds the record for most poles in Indy’s unique four-lap qualifying system, having started P1 on six occasions. He also started from the front row in the three-by-three grid formation 11 times out of his 15 starts.

Mears ended his IndyCar career at the end of his injury-blighted 1992 season, with 29 wins and 40 pole positions.

According to IMS Museum’s press release, “Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press takes IMS Museum guests on a personal journey, giving context to Mears’ formative years and what molded the man, the driver and humble champion. The story begins when as a child, Mears watched his father, Bill, race on Kansas short tracks, followed by the family’s move to the hot, Southern California oil and agricultural town of Bakersfield. It was there that Mears and his older brother, Roger, started racing dune buggies for fun, but soon became off-road racing champions.”

Star attractions in the display will be his four Indy-winning cars – the 1979 Gould Charge Penske PC6, the 1984 Pennzoil Z7 March 84C, the 1988 Pennzoil Penske PC17 and the 1991 Marlboro Penske PC20.

Also shown will be his 1982 Gould Charge Penske PC10 in which he dominated the 1982 Indy car championship but fell 0.16sec short of beating Gordon Johncock’s Wildcat in the Indy 500 after another brilliant duel.

Art Sugai’s aged Eagle, in which Mears first attempted to qualify at Indy in ’77, will also be part of the display, along with Mears’ 1976 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb-winning car and several examples of Roger and Rick’s championship off-road racing vehicles.

Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press also feature historic video, photographs and artifacts from the IMS Museum collection, plus items loaned by Mears, the Penske collection, and other collectors.

IMS Museum visitors will walk away from “Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press” with a greater appreciation for “The Mears Gang” – the importance of Rick’s father, brother and mother, Skip, in his career development, plus his early struggles to gain a foothold in IndyCar racing and the role motorsports safety legend Bill Simpson played in giving him a chance to showcase his talent. 

This will be IMS Museum’s featured exhibit through March 2022.

For visitor information and to learn how to support the IMS Museum’s programming, collection care and facility improvements, go to imsmuseum.org

Rick Mears after his first Indy 500 win in 1979.

Rick Mears after his first Indy 500 win in 1979.

Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

shares
comments
Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump

Previous article

Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Rick Mears
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks

57min
2
MotoGP

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed

32min
3
Formula 1

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris

1h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

3h
5
Formula 1

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars

1h
Latest news
IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May
IndyCar

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May

1h
Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump
IndyCar

Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump

17h
Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again
IndyCar

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

20h
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime
IndyCar

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

22h
IndyCar announces new international broadcast partners
IndyCar

IndyCar announces new international broadcast partners

Apr 15, 2021
Latest videos
Opening day of Indy500 testing 02:25
IndyCar
Apr 9, 2021

Opening day of Indy500 testing

Rinus VeeKay crashes during Indy 500 test 00:36
IndyCar
Apr 9, 2021

Rinus VeeKay crashes during Indy 500 test

IndyCar: Defy Everything 00:56
IndyCar
Apr 8, 2021

IndyCar: Defy Everything

IndyCar: Drivers Test at Texas Motor Speedway 02:09
IndyCar
Apr 1, 2021

IndyCar: Drivers Test at Texas Motor Speedway

IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test 01:36
IndyCar
Mar 27, 2021

IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime
IndyCar / Preview

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

IndyCar announces new international broadcast partners
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar announces new international broadcast partners

Toronto contingency plan “most likely” a double-header event Toronto
IndyCar / Breaking news

Toronto contingency plan “most likely” a double-header event

More from
Rick Mears
The top Indianapolis 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more
IndyCar / Special feature

The top Indianapolis 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt, Mears and more

Mears on McLaughlin IndyCar test: "Top talent is top talent"
IndyCar / Breaking news

Mears on McLaughlin IndyCar test: "Top talent is top talent"

Rick Mears: Windscreen is “better option for IndyCar”
IndyCar / Interview

Rick Mears: Windscreen is “better option for IndyCar”

More from
Team Penske
Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood Festival of Speed / Breaking news

Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Newgarden: Chevrolet “definitely made improvements” for Indy Indy April Testing
IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden: Chevrolet “definitely made improvements” for Indy

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
22h
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's Imola practice pace "not a shock" to Norris

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston pushing FIA to cut gap between high, low-rake F1 cars

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble

McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull "a little bit" on back foot after FP2 issue

Latest news

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May

Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso unsure if he'll race in the Indy 500 again

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.