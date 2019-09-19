IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Laguna Seca / Testing report

Dixon leads Herta in IndyCar’s Laguna Seca morning test

shares
comments
Dixon leads Herta in IndyCar’s Laguna Seca morning test
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 6:46 PM

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon set the fastest time of the morning session at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, with rookies Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist completing the top three.

Given the cold and rain-halted test back in February, this was the first reasonably representative lapping at the 2.238-mile road course on the Monterey Peninsula since it returned to the topline U.S. open-wheel calendar for the first time since 2004.

That said, most drivers saved their Firestones until the second hour to allow track temperatures to rise to a more typical afternoon level. Dixon lapped the course in 1min11.100sec, an average speed of 113.317mph, on his fourth of just eight laps.

That put him 0.2885sec clear of Herta’s Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda, and 0.37 ahead of Ganassi teammate Rosenqvist.

Jack Harvey kept up his momentum from Portland with a fine fourth for Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM, ahead of Alexander Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Rossi and teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay – who finished the session only 17th– swapped cars at one point, their times in each others’ cars clocking 22ndand 26th times. The two cars were running radically different setups and the team decided that was the most time-efficient way to decide on the best package for the weekend, given that Rossi and RHR have similar taste in car handling.

Championship contender Simon Pagenaud and his Penske teammate Will Power were fastest Chevrolet-powered runners in sixth and seventh, but over half a second off Dixon’s best.

James Hinchcliffe was eighth for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda ahead of another rookie, Santino Ferrucci of Dale Coyne Racing-Honda.

Hinch’s teammate Marcus Ericsson turned the most laps in the session at 27 and finished the session 15th, just ahead of Penske’s points leader, Josef Newgarden.

The afternoon session will run from 1.30pm local (PT) through to 5.30pm.

Read Also:

RANK CAR NO. DRIVER TEAM ENGINE QUICK LAP DIFFERENCE TOTAL LAPS
1 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Teams Honda 1:11.100 --.---- 8
2 88 Colton Herta Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda 1:11.388 0.2885 19
3 10 Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Teams Honda 1:11.468 0.3683 23
4 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM Honda 1:11.549 0.4499 18
5 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 1:11.567 0.4675 10
6 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevy 1:11.632 0.5319 17
7 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevy 1:11.680 0.5804 18
8 5 James Hinchcliffe Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda 1:11.708 0.6083 9
9 19 Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing Honda 1:11.732 0.6320 16
10 21 Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 1:11.739 0.6398 11
11 59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevy 1:11.754 0.6547 18
12 18 Sebastien Bourdais Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda 1:11.798 0.6986 18
13 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda 1:11.852 0.7521 22
14 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 1:11.864 0.7639 21
15 7 Marcus Ericsson Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda 1:11.882 0.7820 27
16 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevy 1:12.037 0.9377 18
17 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 1:12.037 0.9379 9
18 26 Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Honda 1:12.058 0.9581 20
19 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 1:12.329 1.2294 18
20 23 Charlie Kimball Carlin Chevy 1:12.364 1.2648 22
21 14 Tony Kanaan AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 1:12.529 1.4290 18
22 28 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 1:12.545 1.4458 5
23 4 Matheus Leist AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 1:12.631 1.5315 23
24 25 Conor Daly Andretti Autosport Honda 1:12.833 1.7338 18
25 20 Ed Jones Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 1:12.860 1.7605 20
26 27 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 1:13.052 1.9522 7
Series IndyCar
Event Laguna Seca
David Malsher

