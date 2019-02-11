Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Indian Open Wheel / MRF Challenge: Chennai / Breaking news

Chadwick: First single-seater title "huge" for my career

shares
comments
Chadwick: First single-seater title
By:
Feb 11, 2019, 10:32 AM

Jamie Chadwick has described her MRF Challenge title triumph as a “huge” step for her career after overhauling early championship favourite Max Defourny to clinch the 2018/19 crown.

Chadwick faced a 28-point deficit to Defourny after the MRF season opener in Dubai, but worked her way back into title contention after a triple victory at the next round in Bahrain.

Another trio of wins followed in the Chennai title decider and she eventually claimed the title by a sizeable margin of 37 points.

It marked her second ever championship title following her success in the 2015 British GT series in the GT4 class and first in a single-seater series.

“It’s huge,” Chadwick said when asked about the significance of her achievement. “It’s my first ever single-seater championship and shows how hard we have worked over the past few years, and past few months especially.

“The guys that look after me have have put in such an effort. When things like it come together. it’s so hard to get everything to come together, to get right, so when it does…. I’m gonna break down in tears soon.”

Chadwick progressed to the final part of the W Series selection process last month and is one of the prime candidates to join the all-female series’ 18-car grid.

The British racer plans to dovetail her commitments in W Series with a part campaign in a single-seater championship in Europe and some GT outings with Aston Martin.

“The plan is definitely to settle into some other racing,” Chadwick told Motorsport.com. “I have done a deal with Aston Martin so hopefully it will involve a bit of racing with them as well. Some Formula E testing no doubt."

She added: “Obviously it won’t be a full season. If I get into W Series, it won’t be a full year. But there’s quite a lot in other motorsport at the moment, whether that’s Euroformula [Open] or [some other series].

“Hopefully some GT - GT4, GT3 outings, Nurburgring 24 Hours. So there’s quite a lot on the table. Hopefully the plans will be announced soon.”

Jamie Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick

Photo by: MRF Racing

Next article
Chennai MRF: Chadwick becomes first female champion

Previous article

Chennai MRF: Chadwick becomes first female champion
Load comments

About this article

Series Indian Open Wheel
Event MRF Challenge: Chennai
Drivers Jamie Chadwick
Author Rachit Thukral

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

1h ago
First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

News in depth
Chadwick: First single-seater title
Indian Open Wheel

Chadwick: First single-seater title "huge" for my career

Chennai MRF: Chadwick becomes first female champion
Indian Open Wheel

Chennai MRF: Chadwick becomes first female champion

Chennai MRF: Chadwick seizes points lead from Defourny
Indian Open Wheel

Chennai MRF: Chadwick seizes points lead from Defourny

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.