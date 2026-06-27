Jamie Chadwick addresses McLaren podium hopes after difficult F1 Austrian GP qualifying
Jamie Chadwick has warned that McLaren’s return to front-running form will take time
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Three-time W Series champion and Sky Sports Formula 1 analyst Jamie Chadwick has tempered expectations about McLaren's return to the front of the grid.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri qualified sixth and seventh for the Austrian Grand Prix. While the Woking outfit proved it remains in the mix behind Mercedes and Ferrari, the team lacked the ultimate single-lap pace to challenge George Russell for pole position.
Speaking on Sky Sports F1 following qualifying, Chadwick stressed that while the team's long-term trajectory remains positive, immediate expectations must be managed.
"Slowly but surely, we should expect McLaren to return to form, but we shouldn't expect it now," she explained.
"That said, things are so close that it doesn't take much for them to end up on a podium here or there. That is probably what they are searching for at the moment."
Piastri claimed that seventh place "feels like a realistic reflection" of where the team is currently placed.
"P7. Today’s result feels like a realistic reflection of where we are at the moment," the Australian driver said in McLaren's post-qualifying report. "We did a good job of maximising our package, and the lap times between myself and Lando have been incredibly close all weekend, which suggests we extracted nearly everything we could from the car.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
"Unfortunately, we're just missing that final bit of pace compared to our closest competitors. We can see Mercedes has an edge, and Ferrari are strong, so we know the areas we need to improve.
"Looking ahead to the race, it will be hot, so tyre management will be absolutely key, especially as the competition around us will be very tight on race pace. We will analyse everything overnight and see what we can do strategy-wise. We’ll give it our best and see what we can achieve."
Norris's post-qualifying thoughts echoed his team-mate's sentiment.
"Overall, it’s been a good day, and P6 is a result we aren't too far away with. It’s easy to look at the practice times and hope for more, but we know the cars ahead are strong as we’ve seen throughout the season.
"Realistically, this is probably where we currently are in the pack, but we have our strengths in the package that we’ll look to exploit, and we're close enough to be in the fight tomorrow.
"The race is going to be incredibly hot, and tyre degradation will be a major factor, much like it was in Barcelona. A lot can happen with strategy and pit stops, but if we can manage the race well and take advantage of any opportunities, we’ll be in condition to secure a good result."
Share Or Save This Story
Jamie Chadwick pinpoints Kimi Antonelli frustration after George Russell Canadian GP pole
Jacques Villeneuve claims Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ‘destroyed Ferrari’s race’ in Chinese GP battle
Jamie Chadwick tests Genesis LMDh, announced as 2026 WEC reserve
George Russell identifies "concerning" McLaren pace as a 'real threat' in F1 Austria GP
Why McLaren hasn't run its "McMacarena" wing in Austria
Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona
Latest news
Toto Wolff's Mercedes driver line-up comments divide F1 fans
WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: Thierry Neuville has “no choice” but to take more risks
Jamie Chadwick addresses McLaren podium hopes after difficult F1 Austrian GP qualifying
Red Bull apologises to Max Verstappen after technical issue caused F1 qualifying crash
Why everyone suddenly wants a piece of Alpine
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Austrian GP
The difficult questions Mercedes has to answer
Ferrari says winning Barcelona GP means less in F1 2026 – is that true?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments