Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes Next / Hawksworth returns to VS Lexus at Lime Rock after injuries
IMSA / Lime Rock News

WeatherTech Racing drops down to GTD for rest of IMSA season

WeatherTech Racing has announced it will contest the remainder of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season in the regular GT Daytona class, instead of GTD Pro.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
WeatherTech Racing drops down to GTD for rest of IMSA season
Listen to this article

The Proton Competition-run outfit joins the GTD division from this weekend's GT-only Lime Rock round onwards, with Cooper MacNeil and Jules Gounon sharing driving duties aboard the #79 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo.

It means the 15-car field for Lime Rock is now split between five GTD Pro cars and 10 pro-am GTD machines, with both classes using identical machinery.

WeatherTech originally lodged a full-season Pro entry with a Porsche 911 GT3 R while running an additional Mercedes, the #97 car, in the opening two rounds of the season, the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring.

However, from the third round at Long Beach, the Mercedes replaced the Porsche as the full-time #79 entry, with MacNeil having been partnered with a variety of teammates from the German marque's factory GT3 stable since.

Raffaele Marciello joined MacNeil for Long Beach before Daniel Juncadella took over at Laguna Seca.

Maro Engel and Mikael Grenier were MacNeil's teammates for the Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen, with Juncadella being brought back for the most recent race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Now it's Gounon's turn to join MacNeil, the Frenchman having previously been part of the additional Mercedes entry at Daytona and Sebring.

 

“I’ve never raced at Lime Rock before, but I am looking forward to driving at this short and fast circuit,” Gounon said. “I will be looking to Cooper to give me some tips, then we can work together to get the pace out of the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes.

"On the sim I really like the flow of the circuit and especially the last downhill section.”

Just five cars now remain in the GTD Pro division for Lime Rock, with one car apiece for Corvette Racing (Corvette C8.R), Pfaff Motorsports (Porsche), Vasser-Sullivan (Lexus RC F GT3), Heart of Racing (Aston Martin Vantage GT3) and BMW Team RLL (BMW M4 GT3).

Vasser-Sullivan has yet to announce a teammate for Ben Barnicoat aboard its #14 entry with Jack Hawksworth still recovering from injury.

Kamui Kobayashi, who replaced Hawksworth at CTMP, will instead contest this weekend's Super Formula race at Fuji Speedway.

shares
comments
Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes
Previous article

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes
Next article

Hawksworth returns to VS Lexus at Lime Rock after injuries

Hawksworth returns to VS Lexus at Lime Rock after injuries
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Underdog LMP2 teams Vector, Inter Europol shine at Monza Monza
WEC

Underdog LMP2 teams Vector, Inter Europol shine at Monza

Alpine's Monza win "really important" for WEC title hopes Monza
WEC

Alpine's Monza win "really important" for WEC title hopes

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Cooper MacNeil More from
Cooper MacNeil
Juncadella returns to WeatherTech Racing for Laguna Seca Laguna Seca
IMSA

Juncadella returns to WeatherTech Racing for Laguna Seca

Marciello to race Long Beach in WeatherTech Mercedes Long Beach
IMSA

Marciello to race Long Beach in WeatherTech Mercedes

WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022
IMSA

WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022

More from
WeatherTech Racing
WeatherTech Racing adds Mercedes for Sebring
IMSA

WeatherTech Racing adds Mercedes for Sebring

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up
IMSA

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up

WeatherTech Racing enters Porsche and Mercedes in Rolex 24
Video Inside
IMSA

WeatherTech Racing enters Porsche and Mercedes in Rolex 24

Latest news

Hawksworth returns to VS Lexus at Lime Rock after injuries
IMSA IMSA

Hawksworth returns to VS Lexus at Lime Rock after injuries

WeatherTech Racing drops down to GTD for rest of IMSA season
IMSA IMSA

WeatherTech Racing drops down to GTD for rest of IMSA season

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes
WEC WEC

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes

Cadillac LMDh turns first laps as Bamber completes shakedown
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac LMDh turns first laps as Bamber completes shakedown

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.