Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sims joins Cadillac IMSA assault as 2023 drivers announced Next / Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car
IMSA / Road Atlanta News

New WeatherTech Racing line-up at Petit, MacNeil steps aside

The 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale will see another line-up shuffle for WeatherTech Racing as Cooper MacNeil steps down.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
New WeatherTech Racing line-up at Petit, MacNeil steps aside
Listen to this article

Instead, the #79 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be driven at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta by three Mercedes factory drivers – Maximilian Gotz, Maximilian Buhk and Mikael Grenier. The car will be competing in GTD Pro with support from Mercedes-Benz of Billings, Montana.

The WeatherTech Racing/Proton Competition team comes into the event as defending Motul Petit Le Mans race winners, with the WeatherTech brand taking a one-two finish in last year’s race in the GTD Pro category. Of the three drivers that will be tasked with defending the race win, just one, Buhk, has competed in the event in the past.

He said: “I’ve raced Petit Le Mans once in 2018 with P1 Motorsport,” Buhk said. “I really like the track with its elevation change and the last corner is super quick and always a challenge.

“As it’s a 10-hour race, the key factor will be to stay out of trouble. We have to be in a good position for the last hour as this is the time where the race will be decided.

“The Mercedes-AMG is always competitive as we could see over the years. We should be able to take advantage of tire usage as the car is always gentle on tires.”

Grenier gained experience of competing with the WeatherTech Racing/Proton team this year at Watkins Glen, and said he was “looking forward to competing in the GTD Pro Class again.

“Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is a very nice circuit. It will be my first time there, but I know the track well from the sim and studying onboard video and watching previous IMSA WeatherTech races there too.

“In the race, we will need to survive the first few hours, keep the car in one piece, have a good strategy and be on the lead lap with a few hours to go and from there push for the win. Our WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG should be very strong in Sector 1 so we will need to make the best out of it there.”

Gotz is another Petit Le Mans newbie but described the venue as “a traditional old school track almost like the Nordschleife with its up and down and blind corners. It looks like it will take a lot of effort to drive. With all the prototypes and being in the slowest class it can be tricky with traffic, especially at night.

“I have been using my sim to get some laps in to learn the corners and the general gearing of the track. Of course, I’ve watched some of the past races as well. The key will be to not make any mistakes on the track or in the pits. I have a lot of faith in the car and the team.

“In racing you also need some luck, especially at the end. We don’t do much fuel saving racing in Europe, so we will need to be in a good position with strategy at the end.”

 

shares
comments
Sims joins Cadillac IMSA assault as 2023 drivers announced
Previous article

Sims joins Cadillac IMSA assault as 2023 drivers announced
Next article

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Sims: 2023 Action Express Cadillac ride is “dream come true”
IMSA

Sims: 2023 Action Express Cadillac ride is “dream come true”

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar management flux Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar management flux

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

More from
WeatherTech Racing
WeatherTech Racing drops down to GTD for rest of IMSA season Lime Rock
IMSA

WeatherTech Racing drops down to GTD for rest of IMSA season

Juncadella returns to WeatherTech Racing for Laguna Seca Laguna Seca
IMSA

Juncadella returns to WeatherTech Racing for Laguna Seca

Marciello to race Long Beach in WeatherTech Mercedes Long Beach
IMSA

Marciello to race Long Beach in WeatherTech Mercedes

Latest news

Sims: 2023 Action Express Cadillac ride is “dream come true”
IMSA IMSA

Sims: 2023 Action Express Cadillac ride is “dream come true”

Alexander Sims says that competing in Action Express Racing’s new Cadillac V-LMDh in IMSA is the chance to return to “the most enjoyable form of racing that I’ve done.”

Dixon, Hunter-Reay return to Ganassi for Petit Le Mans
IMSA IMSA

Dixon, Hunter-Reay return to Ganassi for Petit Le Mans

Chip Ganassi Racing has revealed that Scott Dixon and Ryan Hunter-Reay will rejoin the team for next weekend's Petit Le Mans IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale.

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car
IMSA IMSA

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car

Porsche believes it made a major development step with the new 963 LMDh and its off-the-shelf hybrid system during testing at Daytona earlier this month.

New WeatherTech Racing line-up at Petit, MacNeil steps aside
IMSA IMSA

New WeatherTech Racing line-up at Petit, MacNeil steps aside

The 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale will see another line-up shuffle for WeatherTech Racing as Cooper MacNeil steps down.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.