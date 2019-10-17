Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
09 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Ford IMSA outcasts in the frame for WTR drives

shares
comments
Ford IMSA outcasts in the frame for WTR drives
By:
Co-author: Gary Watkins
Oct 17, 2019, 2:40 PM

Wayne Taylor Racing has revealed Ford outcasts Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook are contenders to join the team for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Team owner Wayne Taylor said he is still weighing up options for the #10 Cadillac DPi-V.R that was piloted this season by Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande.

Taylor, younger brother of Acura Team Penske driver Ricky, is leaving his father's outfit for the 2020 campaign and is expected to join Corvette Racing's fulltime line-up in place of Jan Magnussen, while van der Zande's place at the squad is not secure.

Wayne Taylor told Motorsport.com that Briscoe joining WTR is "on the cards" but the identity of his teammate remains uncertain, although van der Zande remains "in the frame".

"We've got to think about next year and the future," continued Taylor. "Losing Jordan will be tough. I thought it was great when Ricky went to Penske [in 2018], but I didn't realise at the time how much of a loss it would be.

"I'm working really hard to find people who will fit in with a team that is really family-orientated. I've been inundated with drivers calling me and I'm working through a list right now."

#67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Scott Dixon

#67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT: Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Scott Dixon

Photo by: Bob Meyer

Briscoe and Westbrook have been fulltime teammates in IMSA since the Ford GT program's genesis in 2016, with the pair having been joined by IndyCar ace Scott Dixon for the long-distance endurance races and the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The trio finished second in class in last weekend's Petit Le Mans season finale in the final outing for the Blue Oval's works effort after four seasons (pictured above).

Asked about the prospect of Westbrook joining Briscoe at WTR, Taylor replied: "He's always been on my list. I introduced him to [Chip] Ganassi [whose team ran the Ford IMSA program] and he's someone I rate very highly."

Read Also:

It's understood that Dixon is likewise firmly in the frame to reprise his 'third man' role for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Sebring 24 Hours and Petit Le Mans.

Kamui Kobayashi has already been confirmed to return to WTR for the Rolex 24 next season following his triumph alongside Taylor, van der Zande and Fernando Alonso this year - and Taylor indicated the team has an option on the Japanese driver for Petit Le Mans.

Alonso will not return for the Daytona race, as his participation in the Dakar Rally rules him out of the mandatory 'Roar Before the 24' test in early January.

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Next article
Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer

Previous article

Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Scott Dixon , Ryan Briscoe , Richard Westbrook
Teams Wayne Taylor Racing
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

2
DTM

HWA can't rule out Aston Martin DTM split

15m
3
MotoGP

LCR's Zarco idea "surprised" Honda bosses

4
MotoGP

Zarco: Honda deal has closed the door at Yamaha

3h
5
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

Latest videos

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

Latest news

Ford IMSA outcasts in the frame for WTR drives
IMSA

Ford IMSA outcasts in the frame for WTR drives

Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer
IMSA

Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer

Former Mazda boss Doonan named IMSA President
IMSA

Former Mazda boss Doonan named IMSA President

Auberlen: 23 years with BMW “I wouldn’t trade for anything”
IMSA

Auberlen: 23 years with BMW “I wouldn’t trade for anything”

Bamber/Vanthoor "chemistry" key to GTLM title
IMSA

Bamber/Vanthoor "chemistry" key to GTLM title

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.