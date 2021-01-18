Top events
IMSA / Breaking news

Tower reveals drivers for Rolex 24 and full season

shares
comments
Tower reveals drivers for Rolex 24 and full season
By:

The #8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks LMP2 entry for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will be driven by John Farano, Gabriel Aubry, Timothé Buret, and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

Farano and Aubry will be the entry’s fulltime drivers, with Buret and Vaxiviere joining for next week’s season-opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Farano, who closed out the 2020 IMSA season with a win at Petit Le Mans and second in the 12 Hours of Sebring, said: “I am very happy to be back racing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportcar Series and grateful to Peter Baron [of Starworks] who will continue to support our 2021 program and do what he does best, calling strategy.

“We are all very much looking forward to welcoming back our crew from 2020 as well as new team members to our program including team engineer Matthieu Leroy, crew chief Rick Capone, lead mechanic Erwan Barreau, and many more talented staff members that I can’t wait to meet…

“I could not be happier to be reunited with Gabriel Aubry and Matthieu Vaxiviere, whom I have had the great pleasure to work with in the past and to welcome Timothé Buret, who we have great confidence in, rounding out our talented 24 hour lineup.”

“I am happy and grateful to join John and the Tower Motorsport for the full 2021 IMSA season,” said Aubry. “After two years of doing the Michelin Endurance Cup, it is a step up and the experience gained over the season will be massive. LMP2 field will be much better than what it used to be and we are set for a challenging year ahead.”

Buret raced in the Road To Indy in 2015, scoring one win and eight podiums in Pro Mazda [now Indy Pro 2000] with Juncos Racing. Since then he has raced in the European Le Mans Series, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, GT World Challenge Europe and GT4 Europe. 

Vaxiviere, 2011 French F4 champion, has twice finished on the podium at Le Mans, and twice finished top-three as endurance extra in Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.R in 2019.

