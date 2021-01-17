Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old

shares
comments
Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old
By:

The Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will see Era Motorsport’s Oreca-Gibson running a livery inspired by six-year-old contest winner Owen.

From early last year, fans were invited to submit livery designs for the Petit Le Mans season finale last October but a crash during practice at the 24 Hours of Le Mans halted the team’s plans to finish out their rookie IMSA season.

On firming up plans to restart its IMSA campaign in 2021, Era revisited the submissions from contestants around the world, and Owen from Ottawa, Canada had his primary-colored design with lightning bolts selected.

Era Motorsport Livery for 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Era Motorsport Livery for 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Photo by: Era Motorsport

“It was so great to see so many interesting designs from so many sports car fans and aspiring designers,” said team owner Kyle Tilley. “We hope we gave them something to do during what has been a tough time for everyone.

“In the end, we reviewed all the images, and we knew the Owen’s drawing was the winner. He clearly loves racing, and we hope this gives him an experience he’ll never forget.”

In addition to seeing his artwork on a professional racecar on national television, the team has invited Owen and his father to attend an IMSA event as their personal guests, likely to be once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, when fans are allowed in the paddock again. 

The special one-off livery will make its on track debut at the Roar Before the 24, the first official test of the 2021 season. The first session will take place on Friday, January 22, followed by a series of practices and then a race to determine the starting grid for the Rolex 24 at Daytona the following weekend.

Owen with his submission.

Owen with his submission.

Photo by: Era Motorsport

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

Previous article

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Al-Attiyah not interested in Dakar return if rules don’t change
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Al-Attiyah not interested in Dakar return if rules don’t change

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief

AlphaTauri switch to new wind tunnel offers ‘big advantage’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri switch to new wind tunnel offers ‘big advantage’

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Special feature

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021

The great F1 duel that will be recreated in the 2021 midfield Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The great F1 duel that will be recreated in the 2021 midfield

Latest news

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24

Hildebrand to make Rolex 24 debut in NTE Sport Audi
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Hildebrand to make Rolex 24 debut in NTE Sport Audi

Trending

1
Dakar

Al-Attiyah not interested in Dakar return if rules don’t change

1d
2
IMSA

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old

13min
3
Supercars

Whincup, Cauchi split amid Triple Eight engineering shuffle

21h
4
Formula 1

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

2h
5
World Superbike

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief

7h

Latest news

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old
IMSA

Era to run Rolex 24 livery designed by six-year-old

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA
IndyCar

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24
IMSA

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24

Hildebrand to make Rolex 24 debut in NTE Sport Audi
IMSA

Hildebrand to make Rolex 24 debut in NTE Sport Audi

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.