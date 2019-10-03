Surprise early unveiling for new Corvette C8.R

The C8.R had been expected to be launched during next weekend's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale at Petit Le Mans, but was instead unveiled during the new Corvette Stingray launch at the Kennedy Space Centre.

It was also confirmed that the GT Le Mans contender will make its competitive debut at next January's Rolex 24 at Daytona, the opening round of the 2020 IMSA season.

Technical details, including what engine will power the car, are yet to be made official.

“The C8.R is much more than just a race-tuned version of the 2020 Corvette Stingray," said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet US vice president of performance and motorsports.

"It’s a culmination of many years of testing and development between GM Design, Propulsion, Engineering and the Corvette Racing team.

“The collaboration between these teams has allowed us to take these vehicles’ performance to the next level, both on the street and the track.”

The C8.R will replace the C7.R, a GTE Pro class Le Mans winner in 2015 thanks to Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Jordan Taylor.

It's one of two new GTLM cars that will race in IMSA next year, along with the new Porsche 911 RSR-19 that is already racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Corvette will aim to give the C7.R a winning send-off at Petit Le Mans next weekend and end a losing streak dating back to last year's Long Beach round.