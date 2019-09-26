Top events
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Breaking news

Pigot joins returning Juncos squad for IMSA finale

Pigot joins returning Juncos squad for IMSA finale
By:
Sep 26, 2019, 2:54 PM

IndyCar driver Spencer Pigot will return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for next month's Petit Le Mans season finale driving for Juncos Racing.

Pigot will be reunited with the team that took him to title glory in Pro Mazda in 2014 and Indy Lights the following year for the 10-hour Road Atlanta race on October 12, joining Rene Binder and Will Owen at the wheel of Juncos' #50 Cadillac DPi-V.R.

It will mark Pigot's first IMSA appearance for a year, following his third-place finish alongside Jonathan Bomarito and Marino Franchitti for Mazda at Petit in 2018.

Read Also:

The Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar regular was not retained as part of Mazda's roster of endurance drivers for 2019, with Timo Bernhard, Olivier Pla and Rene Rast having all been brought in to bolster the Team Joest-run outfit's regular lineups this season.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Juncos Racing again, this time for Petit Le Mans,” said Pigot, who finished 14th overall in IndyCar this year. “We’ve had success together in different championships and I hope we can continue that in IMSA.

"It will be my first time driving a Cadillac DPi-V.R so there will be a lot to get used to in a short amount of time but I’m confident the team and my teammates will help that transition.

"Petit Le Mans is one of my favorite events of the year and a great way to finish off the season. I’d like to thank Ricardo Juncos and everyone at Juncos Racing for the opportunity to be a part of the team again.”

Juncos has been absent from the last two IMSA Prototype rounds at Road America and Laguna Seca after Victor Franzoni's huge crash at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in July forced the squad to source a new chassis.

The #50 Cadillac's best result up to that point was seventh at Long Beach thanks to Owen and Kyle Kaiser, who took part in this year's Indianapolis 500 with Juncos.

Team owner Ricardo Juncos commented: “We have been faced with one of our most challenging years as a team. There have been many ups and downs during our most expansive year running in four different series.

"We were faced with a terrible incident in July which totalled our Cadillac DPi-V.R, however we have been working very hard to regroup and rebuild our IMSA program.

"I want to thank everyone at IMSA and Cadillac who have been there to support us during these past few difficult months. I cannot thank all of the crew for all of their hard work and dedication to this program throughout this incredibly busy year for the team.”

Juncos' IMSA return boosts the DPi car count for the 2019 season finale to 11 cars.

#50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Will Owen, Rene Binder

#50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Will Owen, Rene Binder

Photo by: Jake Galstad / LAT Images

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Drivers Spencer Pigot
Teams Juncos Racing
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

