Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Action Express likely to field one car in 2020

shares
comments
Action Express likely to field one car in 2020
By:
Oct 8, 2019, 12:21 AM

Action Express Racing has announced it is likely to field just one of its Cadillac DPi-V.Rs in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Last month, AXR announced that Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani would return for a second campaign together at the wheel of its Whelen Engineering-backed #31 car, while promising further details on the line-up of its #5 car in due course.

However, the team issued a statement on Monday evening saying that the #31 car is likely to be its sole entry in 2020.

Team owner Bob Johnson commented: “Action Express Racing has fielded two cars in every event since 2011. Beginning in 2020, it is likely that Action Express will become a single car team.

"We have worked for many months to find ways to remain a two car team. To be fair to all involved, we must report that the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac will probably be the single entry as managed by Action Express Racing in 2020. 

"We want to thank all of our fans and every one of our great drivers, partners and crew members that have supported our two car team along the way.”

AXR has fielded two Cadillac DPi-V.Rs since the start of IMSA's DPi era in 2017, and prior to that it ran a pair of Coyote Corvette DPs, first in the Rolex Sports Car Series and then in what was known as the Tudor United SportsCar Championship.

Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa have shared the Mustang Sampling-sponsored #5 car this year, but have endured a difficult campaign, scoring a sole win at Long Beach.

AXR said it would provide further news on who will join Nasr and Derani for the long-distance endurance races for 2020 in the coming weeks. Eric Curran has occupied that role this year, and returns to join the Brazilian pair at Petit Le Mans this weekend.

Toyota LMP1 star Mike Conway will make his second appearance of the year alongside Albuquerque and Barbosa for what appears set to be the #5 car's swansong outing.

#5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque

#5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Next article
Surprise early unveiling for new Corvette C8.R

Previous article

Surprise early unveiling for new Corvette C8.R
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Teams Action Express Racing
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez, Honda in advanced talks over new contract

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

3
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"

4
Supercars

Reynolds makes Bathurst 1000 seat sacrifice

5
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Action Express likely to field one car in 2020
IMSA

Action Express likely to field one car in 2020

Surprise early unveiling for new Corvette C8.R
IMSA

Surprise early unveiling for new Corvette C8.R

Risi Ferrari returns to IMSA for Petit Le Mans
IMSA

Risi Ferrari returns to IMSA for Petit Le Mans

Crash forces Park Place to skip Petit Le Mans
IMSA

Crash forces Park Place to skip Petit Le Mans

Pigot joins returning Juncos squad for IMSA finale
IMSA

Pigot joins returning Juncos squad for IMSA finale

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.