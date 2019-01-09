Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

IMSA rookie Canapino impressed by Cadillac and Juncos team

shares
comments
IMSA rookie Canapino impressed by Cadillac and Juncos team
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jan 9, 2019, 1:10 AM

Agustin Canapino, set to make his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, says he’s impressed by the team and the Cadillac DPi-V.R.

#50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Will Owen, Rene Binder, Agustin Canapino, Kyle Kaiser
#50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Will Owen, Rene Binder, Agustin Canapino, Kyle Kaiser
#50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Will Owen, Rene Binder, Agustin Canapino, Kyle Kaiser
#50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Will Owen, Rene Binder, Agustin Canapino, Kyle Kaiser
#50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Will Owen, Rene Binder, Agustin Canapino, Kyle Kaiser
#50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Will Owen, Rene Binder, Agustin Canapino, Kyle Kaiser
Will Owen, Juncos Racing

The Argentine 28-year-old was one of the stars of the three-day Roar Before the Rolex 24 test last week, despite his relative unfamiliarity with the car, and the team being new to IMSA and therefore the Cadillac DPi-V.R.

In fact, team owner Ricardo Juncos was so impressed with Canapino, who has earned multiple Top Car and TC2000 titles in his home country, that he was chosen to set the hot lap in the session that decides which teams get the most favorable pitboxes and garages.

Canapino qualified eighth, ahead of both the Cadillacs operated by JDC-Miller (also new to the car but not to IMSA Prototypes) and only half a second off the top Cadillac time set by Action Express Racing’s experienced ace Filipe Albuquerque.

Said Canapino: “We continue to gain momentum every time we go on track and have made a lot of progress in a short time. I am really enjoying every chance I get to turn in some laps in the Cadillac DPi-V.R. The power this car delivers is amazing.

“I cannot thank Juncos Racing enough for all of the hard work they do to give us a great racecar. The capacity and level that Ricardo's team operates at is incredible, so hats off to everyone at Juncos Racing.

“We will continue to work together the next few weeks and prepare for the Rolex 24.”

Juncos himself, who has lined up his part-time IndyCar drivers Kyle Kaiser and Rene Binder with rising open-wheel star Will Owen to drive the #50 Cadillac, stated: “Will, Kyle, Rene, and Agustin did a fantastic job. Each one progressed throughout each session and all four worked together extremely well.

“We completed each objective we set out to do in our first time on track with the entire team. It was our first chance at pitstops and driver changes.

“All of the hard work this team has done over the past two months really paid off as our times were very close to the leaders. Even though we had a slight bump in the road with a racing incident on Saturday, the crew did a great job getting the car back together so quickly that we lost no track time.

“I am very impressed overall how we worked as a team and what we were able to learn throughout the weekend.

“I would like to thank Cadillac for all of their support and for putting together a powerful racecar."

Owen, who is confirmed for the full IMSA season with Juncos, added: “The final day at the Roar was quite successful…Agustin did a great job for us in qualifying and I am really impressed with his pace among the other drivers who have done this race for a couple of years.

"We learned a lot and gained some valuable knowledge that will really help us in the race. The crew made some great changes and really nailed the balance of the car during the final session today. Overall I am very happy with how we ended the weekend and I am excited to get back here for the race.”

Next article
Porsche clocked 1317 miles, “ticked all the boxes” at Daytona

Previous article

Porsche clocked 1317 miles, “ticked all the boxes” at Daytona

Next article

50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indy win to be celebrated at IMS

50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indy win to be celebrated at IMS
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Agustin Canapino
Teams Juncos Racing
Author David Malsher

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Sights & sounds: IMSA Encore at Sebring 01:40
IMSA

Sights & sounds: IMSA Encore at Sebring

Nov 14, 2018
Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory 03:02
IMSA

Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory

Sep 13, 2018

News in depth
BMW “in the hunt” for Rolex 24 victory, says Rahal
IMSA

BMW “in the hunt” for Rolex 24 victory, says Rahal

Bobby Rahal: Zanardi is integral to our team at Daytona
IMSA

Bobby Rahal: Zanardi is integral to our team at Daytona

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019
IMSA

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.