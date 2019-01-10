Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Ford, Ganassi unveil retro liveries for Rolex 24 at Daytona

shares
comments
Ford, Ganassi unveil retro liveries for Rolex 24 at Daytona
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jan 10, 2019, 4:40 PM

Ford Performance and Chip Ganassi Racing have unveiled special liveries for their two Ford GTs in the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar season-opener at Daytona.

With IMSA starting its 50th season, several teams have elected to go with retro colorschemes for the series' marquee event.

The #66 Ganassi Ford honors the Roush Motorcraft Ford Mustang that won the GTO class at Daytona in 1985, in the hands of Wally Dallenbach Jr., John Jones and Doc Bundy. The #67 celebrates the most famous colors of current sponsor Castrol

“We’re excited to show off our Ford GTs in a new way, and at the same time join IMSA in celebrating its 50th anniversary,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

The Ford GTs, which have won the last two editions of the Rolex 24, will revert to their traditional red, white and blue liveries following the race.

“I’m really excited and proud that Ford is doing something to celebrate the 50th anniversary of IMSA,” said Richard Westbrook who shares the #67 with Scott Dixon and Ryan Briscoe. “Ford and Castrol had a lot of successful history in those years, so for the two to come together and do something as eye-catching as these new liveries, I’m going to be really proud driving that car.

“I’ve seen enough footage of cars in that livery going around Daytona before the bus stop chicane was put in, which was a very iconic period of IMSA racing, so to be in an iconic car in that livery trying to defend our title will be something really special.”  

Joey Hand, who partners with Dirk Muller and Sebastien Bourdais in car #66, commented: “It’s always cool to have something new,” Hand said. “Just having the cars in all white at the test, they looked great. I think it’ll be fun to have a throwback Motorcraft theme on the car, with those colors, I think people are really going to love it.”

Next article
50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indy win to be celebrated at IMS

Previous article

50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indy win to be celebrated at IMS

Next article

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Dirk Muller , Scott Dixon , Joey Hand , Sébastien Bourdais , Ryan Briscoe , Richard Westbrook
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Sights & sounds: IMSA Encore at Sebring 01:40
IMSA

Sights & sounds: IMSA Encore at Sebring

Nov 14, 2018
Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory 03:02
IMSA

Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory

Sep 13, 2018

News in depth
BMW “in the hunt” for Rolex 24 victory, says Rahal
IMSA

BMW “in the hunt” for Rolex 24 victory, says Rahal

Bobby Rahal: Zanardi is integral to our team at Daytona
IMSA

Bobby Rahal: Zanardi is integral to our team at Daytona

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019
IMSA

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.