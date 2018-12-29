Nielsen added to all-female MSR Rolex 24 lineup

Two-time IMSA GT Daytona champion Nielsen, 26, joins Katherine Legge, Ana Beatriz and Simona de Silvestro at the wheel of the #57 MSR Acura NSX GT3 for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser.

The Dane replaces Heinricher, who was named as a fulltime driver for the #57 car alongside Legge but will miss the Daytona race owing to a back injury.

"It is great to have another talented and experienced driver join the Heinricher Racing/MSR Caterpillar effort, so we are fortunate to be able to bring Christina on board,” said Heinricher.

“She is very talented and has accomplished a tremendous amount in her young career and will be a great fit with the team.

"It was a tough decision to step out but its what’s best for me, the drivers and the team. I’ll be right there with everyone from the pit stand and ready to get back in the car for the rest of the season.”

Nielsen contested the 2018 IMSA season with the Wright Motorsports Porsche squad, but she is currently without a drive for the 2019 campaign beyond Daytona.

“The whole program that Jackie has put together is a great initiative and something that I’m very excited to be a part of,” said Nielsen. “It is amazing what she has done with Caterpillar and bringing them into sports car racing.

"Mike [Shank] is somewhat of a legend in the paddock and I have had the pleasure to race against him for many years. He runs a very professional program and they showed their strength in 2018 with a near championship.

"MSR is a team that you want to be with and I am grateful for the opportunity.”

MSR's #86 Acura will be driven by Trent Hindman and Mario Farnbacher fulltime, with Justin Marks and AJ Allmendinger joining the pair for the Rolex 24.