Hardpoint expands to run two GTD Porsches for full season

This quartet shared the #88 Porsche 911 GT3 R in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s season opener, the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. But it’s now been revealed that while Legge and Nielsen will continue in this entry, Bamber and Ferriol will drive a similar #99 car, starting with next week’s 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Two-time IMSA GT Daytona champion Nielsen said: “I’m looking forward to what will be a different setup with Katherine and I joining forces in our own car and being teammates to Rob and Earl. I’m grateful to the partners we have on board, especially Richard Mille, and to Team Hardpoint EBM and Porsche.

“I know we’ll have everyone working as a united effort to hopefully achieve some good results.”

Legge, runner-up for the 2018 GTD title while driving for Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian, said: “I’m really excited to be joining Team Hardpoint EBM again, especially with Richard Mille as a partner. “I’m really proud to represent both Richard Mille and Team Hardpoint EBM and team with my friend Christina.

“I think we’ll be a force to be reckoned with. I’m very grateful to be given that opportunity and have to thank VB Enviro Care for helping us to get the program started at Daytona.”

The two women have paired up before, driving for Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing in 2019.

Ferriol commented: “We couldn’t be happier to have Katherine and Christina back under the Team Hardpoint EBM banner. The team really gelled at Daytona and they both fit in right away with our crew.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of running two cars and representing Porsche and all of our partners throughout the 2021 season, beginning at Sebring.”