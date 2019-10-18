Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP3 in
03 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Final Practice in
00 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Special feature

Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing

shares
comments
Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 10:03 PM

Motorsport.com columnist Jan Magnussen has driven his final race for Corvette Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and here he says goodbye to a team that’s felt like family.

It’s always hard to leave a team, but when you’ve been with the same organization, and many of the same people, for 16 years it’s even harder. But Petit Le Mans was my final race with Corvette Racing. 

I started with Corvette back in 2004, and over the 150+ races I’ve run behind the wheel of their cars, I’ve been fortunate enough to accomplish some of my wildest racing dreams. Four championships, including 2017 and 2018’s back-to-back titles, four victories at Le Mans, four wins at Sebring, a win at Daytona – none of this would have been possible without the amazing team at Corvette Racing and GM.

I’m so grateful not only for all we accomplished together but for all of the off-track memories as well. When you spend 16 seasons with a team, you become like family. Corvette Racing has been my American home for a very long time, and I’m so thankful that I got to spend such a long and prosperous time with a fantastic group of guys and gals on the team.

Even though this is the end of the road at Corvette Racing, I’m not done behind the wheel just yet. Racing is in my blood, it’s a part of who I am, and I intend to continue to keep racing in 2020 and beyond. 

But I owe the position I am in today to everyone at Corvette Racing. I want to use this opportunity to say thank you to every person on the team in the last 16 seasons. So many people had a hand in creating those race-winning and championship-winning cars. I wouldn’t be here without them. 

Thank you to Gary Pratt. One of the founders of Pratt & Miller who build amazingly fast and incredibly safe race cars. His team’s technical innovation and dedication are one of the key reasons why we have achieved so much success.

Thank you to Dan Binks. Ever since I first set foot in the race shop, Binks has been there by my side helping make cars we can win with and creating a team known throughout the paddock as being some of the best workers and fastest crew guys you can imagine.

Thank you to Kyle Milay. Our engineer on the No. 3 car for Corvette Racing. A lot of the credit for our amazing consistency really must go to Kyle.

Thank you to Antonio Garcia. Antonio has been my full-season teammate since 2012, and I can hardly think of a better person to share a car with. He’s smart, kind and massively quick. I’m so thankful we were able to accomplish so much as a pair and give this Corvette Racing team the results they earned with all their hard work. 

Thank you to the fans! I’m certainly going to miss the amazing Corvette Racing fans – both here in the US and also at Le Mans – there is no doubt about that.

Saying goodbye is always hard, but the memories I have from the last 16 years will not be forgotten, and for those, I will always be thankful. Is this the end of the line for me in the IMSA championship? Certainly not!

America has been my racing home since I first drove for Panoz all way back in 1999. It has been an incredible ride, and I certainly intend to be back in the paddock and back on track next year.

The biggest challenge will be to make sure I don’t pull into the wrong pit box! I certainly feel I still have a lot to offer a team and I’m looking forward to a new start in 2020.

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Mike Rockenfeller

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Mike Rockenfeller

Photo by: Bob Meyer

Next article
Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup

Previous article

Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup

Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Jan Magnussen
Teams Corvette Racing
Author Jan Magnussen

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Petrobras set to terminate McLaren sponsorship deal

2
IMSA

Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing

33m
3
NASCAR Cup

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas

1h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

5
IMSA

Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup

36m

Latest videos

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

Latest news

Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing
IMSA

Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing

Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup
IMSA

Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup

Insight: How Acura won two titles, despite Honda’s F1 distraction
IMSA

Insight: How Acura won two titles, despite Honda’s F1 distraction

Ford IMSA outcasts in the frame for WTR drives
IMSA

Ford IMSA outcasts in the frame for WTR drives

Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer
IMSA

Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.