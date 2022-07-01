Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Two IMSA LMP2 drivers on probation for causing crash Next / CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2
IMSA / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park News

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time

Tom Blomqvist set the fastest time as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returned to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in his Acura ARX-05, but his time was later equalled exactly by Sebastien Bourdais's Chip Ganassi-run Cadillac.

Charles Bradley
By:
CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time
Listen to this article

Top spot in the 90-minute session changed hands on numerous occasions. Pipo Derani started the ball rolling with 1m06.568s in his Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, but swapped the position with the Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Blomqvist, who lowered the fastest time to 1m06.408s.

Derani took it back with 1m06.124s, before Earl Bamber got in on the act in his #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac with a 1m06.008s.

Blomqvist retaliated with 1m05.712s, before CGR's Bourdais matched his time to the thousandth of a second with eight minutes remaining.

Bamber dropped to third, ahead of Derani. Filipe Albuquerque could only manage fifth in his Wayne Taylor Racing Acura, ahead of the slowest DPi car, the JDC-Miller Caddy of Tristan Vautier.

Garrett Grist set the quickest time in LMP3 in his Jr III Racing Ligier, just ahead of Colin Braun’s #54 CORE Autosport entry. Scott Andrews (Riley Motorsports) was third fastest but caused the only red flag of the session with an off at Turn 5.

#79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 GT3R: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella

#79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 GT3R: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

In the GTD classes, Bill Auberlen set the early pace at 1m17.079s in his Turner Motorsport BMW M4 but that time was only good enough for fifth by the end.

Daniel Juncadella set the fastest time of the session at 1m16.520s in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes, almost four tenths ahead of the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R of Matt Campbell/Mathieu Jaminet at 1m16.917s.

Vasser Sullivan Racing’s Frankie Montecalvo pumped in a late 1m16.927s to top the non-Pro class in third overall in GTD for Lexus, with Alex Riberas next up in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Robby Foley just pipped teammate Auberlen’s time but stayed fifth, but second of the non-Pro cars.

shares
comments
Two IMSA LMP2 drivers on probation for causing crash
Previous article

Two IMSA LMP2 drivers on probation for causing crash
Next article

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2
IMSA IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Ricky Taylor puts WTR Acura on top in FP2

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time
IMSA IMSA

CTMP IMSA: Blomqvist puts MSR Acura on top in FP1, Bourdais equals time

Two IMSA LMP2 drivers on probation for causing crash
IMSA IMSA

Two IMSA LMP2 drivers on probation for causing crash

Kobayashi joins VSR Lexus for IMSA's Canada round
IMSA IMSA

Kobayashi joins VSR Lexus for IMSA's Canada round

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.