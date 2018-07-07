CTMP IMSA: Braun takes emphatic pole in CORE Oreca

Colin Braun took pole position for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in his CORE autosport Oreca LMP2, recording two laps good enough for the top spot.

In the 15-minute session, Braun – who topped every practice session this weekend – laid down the gauntlet immediately with 1m06.616s, then set 1m06.484s, before unleashing a lap of 1m06.315s.

Braun also set pole in the previous round at Watkins Glen, but the team elected to start from the back of the Prototype grid with teammate Jon Bennett taking the first stint.

“It’s a testament to these CORE guys,” said Braun. “This car is just a blast to drive around here, probably my favorite racetrack. The car is efficient, it’s a great platform, but we’re a single-car team, and we’re building on that every race weekend. It’s only our fifth race with the car, and my dad is engineering this thing!”

Braun's closest rival was Dane Cameron in the #6 Penske-run Acura DPi, who got within 0.225s with a 1m06.540s.

Robert Alon, who has impressed all weekend, put a second Oreca LMP2 in the top three positions with a lap of 1m06.841s for JDC-Miller Motorsports. Renger van der Zande was the quickest of the Cadillacs for Wayne Taylor Racing in fourth, just pipping Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda.

Helio Castroneves was sixth fastest in the second of the Acuras, ahead of Sebastian Saavedra (AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Ligier) and Ryan Dalziel in the sole ESM Nissan.

In GTLM, Nick Tandy produced a stunning 1m13.517s lap, setting two laps good enough for class pole in Porsche 911 RSR #911.

“It’s good we can bring our tires up to temperature quickly,” said Tandy. “I’m sure we won’t have such an advantage over a long run. It’s been a good day for England, what with the World Cup and F1 results today. Hopefully we’ll stay in front.”

Ryan Briscoe grabbed second in his Chip Ganassi-run Ford GT, three tenths off Tandy’s pace with a 1m13.844s, ahead of the first of the Chevrolet Corvettes of Jan Magnussen.

A ragged Laurens Vanthoor was only fourth quickest in Porsche #912, over four tenths off the time of the pole-winning sister car. Oliver Gavin qualified the #4 Corvette in fifth, ahead of the BMWs of Jesse Krohn and Alexander Sims.

Joey Hand was slowest of the class runners in the #66 Ford GT which won at Watkins Glen, after reporting an issue with the left-front corner of his car and pulling into the pits.

In GTD, Jack Hawksworth took class pole in his 3GT Racing Lexus RC F, his 1m15.581s beating teammate Dominik Baumann by 0.439s.

“We knew this would be a track that suited us, it feels like this track is almost designed for us,” said Hawksworth. “I had a really good feeling, and the speed came really easily. It’s a fun track on low fuel and new tires. I think we’ve got a great chance in the race.”

Bryan Sellers qualified third in his Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, a further three tenths back.

Qualifying results: