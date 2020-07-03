Top events
Previous
IMSA / Daytona / Practice report

IMSA Daytona: Montoya tops first practice for Acura Penske

shares
comments
IMSA Daytona: Montoya tops first practice for Acura Penske
By:
Jul 3, 2020, 11:31 PM

Juan Pablo Montoya’s last flying lap of the session put the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 on top in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s first practice for more than five months.

First practice for tomorrow’s WeatherTech 240 at Daytona was held in the early evening, and defending Prototype champion Montoya used his 19th and final lap to shade the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Pipo Derani by a mere 0.016sec.

Derani, who will be sharing his Caddy with Gabby Chaves tomorrow following Felipe Nasr’s positive Covid-19 test, was just 0.037sec faster than Harry Tincknell in the #55 Mazda RT24-P.

Ricky Taylor was fourth in the second Acura, ahead of Chris Miller in the JDC-Miller Cadillac, Ryan Briscoe in the similar car of Wayne Taylor Racing, and Sebastien Bourdais in the second JDC-Miller machine.

The #77 Mazda did not turn a wheel in the session, the car failing to fire up.

The two Porsche 911 RSR-19s of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy were split by the Corvette C8.R of Tommy Milner in the GT Le Mans class.

Antonio Garcia in the second Corvette was around 0.8sec ahead of the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M8 GTEs.

In GT Daytona, Toni Vilander’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 was 0.2sec quicker than the Lexus RC F GT3 of Townsend Bell and the two Meyer Shank Racing-run Acura NSX GT3s of Mario Farnbacher and Alvaro Parente.

Tomorrow, second practice will start at 10.15am local (Eastern) time, with qualifying from 1.55pm and the race at 3.10pm.

Practice results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 1'35.960  
2 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'35.976 0.016
3 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'36.013 0.053
4 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		DPi Acura DPi 1'36.187 0.227
5 85 United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'36.541 0.581
6 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'36.651 0.691
7 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Sébastien Bourdais 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'36.749 0.789
8 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'44.003 8.043
9 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'44.075 8.115
10 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'44.124 8.164
11 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'44.132 8.172
12 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'44.932 8.972
13 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'45.024 9.064
14 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'47.481 11.521
15 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'47.688 11.728
16 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'47.732 11.772
17 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'47.801 11.841
18 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'48.082 12.122
19 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'48.121 12.161
20 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'48.193 12.233
21 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'48.437 12.477
22 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'48.586 12.626
23 76 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'48.687 12.727
24 30 Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'49.776 13.816
25 22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'49.852 13.892
26 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 0.000  
View full results
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona
Author David Malsher-Lopez

