IMSA Daytona: Montoya tops first practice for Acura Penske
Juan Pablo Montoya’s last flying lap of the session put the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 on top in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s first practice for more than five months.
First practice for tomorrow’s WeatherTech 240 at Daytona was held in the early evening, and defending Prototype champion Montoya used his 19th and final lap to shade the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Pipo Derani by a mere 0.016sec.
Derani, who will be sharing his Caddy with Gabby Chaves tomorrow following Felipe Nasr’s positive Covid-19 test, was just 0.037sec faster than Harry Tincknell in the #55 Mazda RT24-P.
Ricky Taylor was fourth in the second Acura, ahead of Chris Miller in the JDC-Miller Cadillac, Ryan Briscoe in the similar car of Wayne Taylor Racing, and Sebastien Bourdais in the second JDC-Miller machine.
The #77 Mazda did not turn a wheel in the session, the car failing to fire up.
The two Porsche 911 RSR-19s of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy were split by the Corvette C8.R of Tommy Milner in the GT Le Mans class.
Antonio Garcia in the second Corvette was around 0.8sec ahead of the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M8 GTEs.
In GT Daytona, Toni Vilander’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 was 0.2sec quicker than the Lexus RC F GT3 of Townsend Bell and the two Meyer Shank Racing-run Acura NSX GT3s of Mario Farnbacher and Alvaro Parente.
Tomorrow, second practice will start at 10.15am local (Eastern) time, with qualifying from 1.55pm and the race at 3.10pm.
Practice results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'35.960
|2
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'35.976
|0.016
|3
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'36.013
|0.053
|4
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'36.187
|0.227
|5
|85
| Chris Miller
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'36.541
|0.581
|6
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'36.651
|0.691
|7
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Sébastien Bourdais
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'36.749
|0.789
|8
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|1'44.003
|8.043
|9
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|1'44.075
|8.115
|10
|911
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|1'44.124
|8.164
|11
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|1'44.132
|8.172
|12
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'44.932
|8.972
|13
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'45.024
|9.064
|14
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'47.481
|11.521
|15
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'47.688
|11.728
|16
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'47.732
|11.772
|17
|57
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'47.801
|11.841
|18
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'48.082
|12.122
|19
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'48.121
|12.161
|20
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'48.193
|12.233
|21
|96
| Robby Foley
Bill Auberlen
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'48.437
|12.477
|22
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'48.586
|12.626
|23
|76
| Corey Fergus
Paul Holton
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1'48.687
|12.727
|24
|30
|Rob Ferriol
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'49.776
|13.816
|25
|22
| Till Bechtolsheimer
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'49.852
|13.892
|26
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|0.000
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Daytona
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez